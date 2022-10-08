Single defendant still seeking trial in area murder case

Oct. 8—The state maintains Steven Calverley took the gun Gary Hunter had just used to kill Sarah Pasco and fired down the well until the gun was empty while a second woman desperately scrambled beneath Pasco's body to protect herself.

The second woman, whose identity has yet to be made public, was wounded but survived the Aug. 16, 2020, shootings on a property near Miller.

Two years later, Calverley, 32, of Republic, remains the lone holdout among nine defendants initially indicted on first-degree murder charges in the case.

The state filed notice in December 2020 to seek the death penalty on five of the defendants, including both Hunter and Calverley. That prompted Hunter and the others to begin accepting plea offers in the months that followed.

Today, only Calverley's case remains set for trial in January 2024, and for him, the death penalty is still on the table.

"Mr. Calverley was offered the same deal as Mr. Hunter," Don Trotter, the Lawrence County prosecutor, said recently. "He just hasn't taken it."

Hunter, 25, and Diona L. Parks, 28, both of Mount Vernon, were allowed to plead down in January of this year to second-degree murder and kidnapping. Hunter was assessed consecutive sentences of 30 years and 10 years, and Parks of 30 years and five years for their roles in the abduction and shootings of the two women.

Investigators have said that the victims had arranged a meeting with Hunter at the pavilion in Stotts City that involved a relatively minor heroin deal. What exactly happened at the meetup has not been made clear, but the state believes Hunter pulled a gun on the women and forced them to drive to the residence of defendant Christina M. Knapp, 39, near Stotts City, where they were made to start digging what they were told would be their own grave.

Knapp, who assisted Hunter in terrorizing the two women by retrieving an AR/AK-style rifle for him, which he discharged into a truck to force them to get out and start digging a grave, pleaded guilty in February to robbery and kidnapping charges and was assessed consecutive terms totaling 25 years.

The women eventually were made to get in the trunk of a car at Knapp's place and were driven to another property near Miller where they were forced down a well and shot.

Two others involved in the detention of the women at Knapp's place and their transport to the second property, Andrew J. Cypret, 29, of Billings, and Lyle B. DeLong, 25, of Mount Vernon, pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder and kidnapping charges and was assessed consecutive terms totaling 32 years.

Two women who played lesser roles in the crime, Kimberly K. Henderson, 49, of Republic, and Siera L. Dunham, 21, of Mount Vernon, pleaded guilty to robbery in the case and were assessed sentences of 25 and 15 years, respectively, with Dunham also being assessed a consecutive five-year term on a separate charge of theft.

Investigators believe Dunham was present at Knapp's residence, did nothing to stop what was happening and even participated by asking Hunter if she could have Pasco's shoes and sunglasses, a request he granted. She recently pleaded guilty to the robbery charge in Jasper County Circuit Court, where her case had been moved on a change of venue.

The ninth defendant initially charged with murder in the case, Frankie J. Sheridan Jr., 29, of Aurora, was released on probation earlier this year after serving 18 months in jail and agreeing to testify against the others. Trotter has described his role in the crime as "more limited" and more "problematic" for the prosecution to prove at trial.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.