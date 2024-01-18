Single-digit temps to continue after Thursday snowfall; Sunday brings warmer weather

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls said even though the city will see 1 to 4 inches of additional snow Thursday and strong windchills persisting through the week, temperatures will begin warming up starting Sunday.

After the phase of consistent warm temperatures seen through December, Sioux Falls experienced the first of its major winter weather last week when almost a foot of snow was dumped on the city between Monday and Tuesday, followed by a weekend of dangerous windchills and below freezing temperatures that averaged around -25°F.

Meteorologist Matthew Meyers, with the NWS, said winter weather is expected to shape the rest of this week, too.

“With this snow, most of it will be falling during the daylight hours," Meyers said. "We start to see winds increase on the backside that can lead to some patchy blowing and drifting snow, which could cause some travel and commute issues.”

While the coming days will not be as cold as the last winter event, Meyers said, there are still going to be pretty cold temperatures.

“For most of the area, we’re gonna see low temperatures overnight Thursday fall to the negative single-digits but with elevated winds during that time,” he said. “We’ll be seeing windchills fall to around -15°F, -25°F.”

Meyers said precipitation isn’t expected from the forecast after Thursday, even though things will remain cold through Saturday. Sunday is when it will start to warm up. The highs will go up to the 20s, which would continue an overall warming pattern, Meyers said.

“The reason why we saw such cold conditions was we had an Arctic airmass that kind of sank southward through the central United States,” he said. “We saw strong winds with that Arctic air and that’s what really drove it.”

The reason behind next week’s warmer temperatures is a stronger upper level jet stream or jet streak that’s continuing across the Pacific Ocean, Meyers said.

“What that does is, it forces what we call upper level bridging or upper level high pressure across the central United States, and that will bring warmer temperatures,” he said.

The forecast for the next seven days website is as follows, according to the NWS:

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy during the night with a low around -2°F. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Snow during the day, mainly after 9 a.m., with a high near 8°F. Northeast wind between 5 to 15 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100% and new snow accumulation of around 3 inches. Mostly cloudy during the night with a low around -6°F with windchill values as low as -26°F. Blustery with a northwest wind between 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny during the day with a high near 4°F. Northwest wind between 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Mostly clear during the night with a low around -21°F. North northwest wind between 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold during the day with a high near 0°F. Partly cloudy with a low around -5°F. Breezy atmosphere with patchy blowing snow before midnight.

Sunday: Partly sunny during the day with a high near 24°F. Breezy atmosphere and patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy during the night with a low around 17°F. Breezy atmosphere continues with patchy blowing snow before 8 p.m.

Monday: Mostly cloudy throughout, with a high near 33°F during the day and a low around 26°F during the night.

Tuesday: Cloudy, with a high near 35°F.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls to see 1-4 inches of additional snow by Thursday