Single-family home development approved in Brunswick County

The Preserve at White Rock Lake is an approved planned development along Stone Chimney Road.

More single-family homes are coming to Brunswick County as another housing development was recently approved by county leaders.

The Brunswick County Planning Board unanimously approved a proposed planned development looking to bring 91 single-family homes to just over 42 acres of land. The development – dubbed “The Preserve at White Rock Lake” – is planned along Stone Chimney Road in Supply.

The overall density created by the project will be 2.13 dwelling units per acre. The land is zoned for medium density residential development, which allows a maximum density of 5.8 dwelling units per acre. The medium density residential zoning district is established to provide suburban residential development with a limited number of commercial and civic uses allowed.

The land is located on Stone Chimney Road near Stanley Road in Supply, nearby the Lakes of Lockwood development. The surrounding land is currently vacant or single-family residential.

The developer, Dream Finder Homes, LLC, is a national home builder with developments in Wilmington, Fayetteville, Charlotte and the Triad.

Water and sewer services will be provided by Brunswick County, and roads within the development will be private. Parking will be off street.

The development size requires 8.56 acres of open space, but the developer proposed 19.92 acres of dedicated open space. Just over an acre of recreation space is required, and the proposal provided 1.66 acres of recreation space. Sidewalks are also set to be installed on one side of the street.

The project is expected to generate 870 vehicle trips on a given weekday. A traffic impact analysis is required by the North Carolina Department of Transportation prior to the recording of the lots.

All lots are planned outside potential flood zones, according to planning staff, and stormwater ponds on the property will be constructed.

At staff’s recommendation, the planning board unanimously approved the development at its November meeting. The approval grants the development with a three-year vested right, and a two-year extension may be requested if needed.

