A single GOP senator blocked a bill that would stop private debt collectors seizing stimulus checks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Porter
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
pat toomey gamestop
Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa. Sarah Silbiger-Pool/Getty Images

  • GOP Sen. Pat Toomey blocked a bill meant to stop debt collectors seizing stimulus checks.

  • Democrats had hoped to pass the measure to maximize the help people would get.

  • But Toomey intervened, saying debt collectors had the right to claim cash owed.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey on Thursday blocked a bill meant to bar private debt collectors from seizing checks issued as part of the recent stimulus bill.

The law that Toomey opposes had been proposed by Democratic senators Ron Wyden and Sherrod Brown.

Such a measure was included in the December stimulus package passed under President Donald Trump, which provided $600 checks.

However, it was not included in the latest stimulus bill passed under President Joe Biden, which provided $1,400 checks to most Americans.

Democrats still supported the proposal, but had to leave it out because of the rules of the Senate mechanism known as "budget reconciliation" which was used to pass the latest stimulus.

That mechanism let Democrats pass the bill without any GOP votes, but comes with limits on what is allowed. The same rules led to proposals for a $15 federal minimum wage being dropped.

Democrats tried to introduce the rule in separate legislation, arguing that the cash is meant to help struggling Americans rather than debt collection agencies.

Wyden and Brown proposed the measure under a unanimous consent rule, which allows bills to pass quickly and bypass some lengthy Senate procedures.

However, any single senator can block such a proposal, which Toomey chose to do.

Toomey argued that Democrats were to blame for the rule not being in the recent relief bill, because they chose not to involve Republicans in putting it together.

He said that debt collectors had "valid legal claims" against people who "owe money to someone else and that someone else has gone to court, and it's been adjudicated."

The senator also said that, with 90 million relief checks already issued, it was too late to seek the amendment.

The process of the relief check money being seized by creditors is known as "garnishment."

"These payments have already gone out the door," Toomey said. "The garnishment happens automatically. It's already happened!"

Toomey's objection means it is likely that many other relief checks will be seized by debt collectors.

In comments to the Huffington Post, Brown said "we will keep trying" to get the measure passed. Senators can still try to pass it without unanimous consent, which would take longer and would also require some Republican support to evade filibuster rules.

"Families are hanging on by a thread, but Senate Republicans blocked protections against their relief payments from being seized to pay credit card and medical debt. It's shameful," said Wyden in a statement Thursday.

It is unclear if there is wide backing in the Senate GOP for Toomey's objection to the measure. Republicans have supported the measure before but may not in future.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Expert gives tips to avoid debt collectors from taking stimulus money

    Debt collectors may try to take people's stimulus funds if they have a court judgment for unpaid bills or debts, according to an expert.

  • This Loophole Is Allowing Debt Collectors to Take Your Stimulus Check

    As soon as the third economic stimulus payment authorized by Congress is delivered to millions of Americans, it could be seized by debt collectors for outstanding credit card or medical bills. USA...

  • Face editing: Japanese biker tricks internet into thinking he is a young woman

    The 50-year-old biker said he thought his social media followers would not want to see an old "uncle".

  • Postal Service finds 'no evidence' of Project Veritas' claim that mail workers tampered with ballots in the 2020 election

    The "whistleblower" behind the claims quickly recanted them, and investigators analyzed the ballots and saw no evidence of tampering.

  • America Finally Delivers for Black Farmers—Thanks to Raphael Warnock

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyGeorgia is the state that gave Democrats their Senate majority, and one of the two senators who accomplished it, Raphael Warnock, should be taking bows alongside President Biden when the White House’s “Help is Here” tour visits the peach state on Friday. Warnock is responsible for getting debt relief for Black farmers into the American Rescue Plan, an issue that has eluded meaningful action for decades, and one that he is deeply familiar with having grown up in rural Georgia.It is highly unusual for a freshman senator in their first months in office to notch such a notable achievement, but his election as the 50th Democrat made passage possible of the $1.9 trillion package. And so a grateful Democratic leadership wants to make sure the voters recognize how central he is to the change Biden promised to deliver. Warnock will be on the ballot next year and the Republican-controlled legislature in Georgia is passing all sorts of barriers to voting to discourage a high turnout that benefits Democrats—and to ensure they get a different outcome in November 2022, when Warnock will be running for his first full Senate term.Tucked into the massive $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill is a provision, for which Warnock is directly responsible, creating a $5 billion fund aimed at benefiting farmers of color who historically have been marginalized and need help to cover outstanding debts and avoid foreclosure—help, by the way, that white farmers routinely receive. Fully $4 billion of the total would go toward debt relief, and $1 billion would provide technical assistance and grants, much belated help to right a grievous historical wrong.‘Not All Pastors Do That’: How Rev. Raphael Warnock Used His Pulpit to Fight AIDS“Almost from its inception, U.S. farm policy has been racist,” says Zoe Willingham, co-author of a 2019 report on Black farmers for the Center for American Progress. The government’s documented history of denying federal loans to Black farmers led to the loss of about 90 percent of their land between 1910 and 1997, while white farmers lost only about 2 percent. “The first meaningful action for Black farmers is in the federal financial loan forgiveness in the American Rescue Plan,” says Willingham, who credits grassroots farmer groups and strong progressive leaders like Warnock for generating the support in Congress. “It’s been thrilling to see the leadership he’s taken on.”Almost immediately upon arriving in the Senate, Warnock proposed a stand-alone bill, Emergency Relief for Farmers of Color Act. Its central component is loan forgiveness, and working with his Democratic colleagues Cory Booker and Ben Ray Luhan, he got the first meaningful action on this long and deep-seated problem of financial relief for Black farmers. “I do hope this is lifted up by Biden as a huge victory,” Willingham told The Daily Beast. “He has highlighted a forgotten segment of rural America, and that is rural communities of color.”Warnock grew up in public housing in rural Georgia, where his mother as a teenager picked cotton as a sharecropper. “40 acres and a mule” was the federal government’s promise to distribute land to freed Blacks after the Civil War. That was a failed promise, and in 1999, 16 years after the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights described in detail the discrimination against Black farmers, the USDA (Department of Agriculture) settled a lawsuit with Black farmers to pay damages. It’s known as the Pigford case, named after one of the farmers, and it was a moral victory that fell far short on the financial end. “It marked the recognition of the battle for farmers, but it in no way made up for the century of discrimination they suffered,” says Willingham.As a senator, Barack Obama sponsored the Claims Remedy Act for another round of payments. Among the cosponsors was fellow Senator Joe Biden. In 2010, with both men in the White House, Obama signed the $1.15 billion legislation, saying it would bring an end to what he called “a painful chapter in American history.” Conservatives attacked it as backdoor reparations, and while a billion dollars is not nothing, it did very little to redress the loss of land and the degradation of Black rural communities.When the American Recovery Plan passed with debt relief for Black farmers, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack called to congratulate John Boyd, the founder and president of the National Black Farmers Association. A fourth-generation farmer in Baskerville, Virginia, Boyd has suffered directly at the hands of racist USDA county agents, and after decades of activism, protesting around the country and lobbying lawmakers, he knows all the players in Washington. Vilsack called him twice to “calm the waters” when he was going through Senate confirmation for a second tour of duty at the USDA. “I told him (Vilsack) things can’t be the same as they were under Obama. He has to be more aggressive about confronting discrimination in the debt write-downs and debt write-offs. It’s the behavior and the culture, that’s why we call it (USDA) ‘The Last Plantation.’”Boyd, 55, grows corn, wheat, and soybeans, and has a hundred head of beef cattle on 114 acres of land. He’s been farming for 38 years, long enough to have experienced the most blatant forms of discrimination. He described to the Daily Beast how the local county agent was “the next thing to God,” lording it over the Black farmers, seeing them only one day a week and “loudly and boastfully” calling them “boy” and lobbing racial insults. “We called it Black Wednesday,” says Boyd. Of 157 agricultural loans made in Boyd’s home of Mecklenburg County, just two were to black farmers. Loan applications for local white farmers took 30 days to process; the same application for black farmers took 387 days.During the Trump administration, Boyd met with Trump’s Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue, who told him Black farmers had to “get big or get out.” Boyd says he replied, “How are we going to get big when you won’t lend us any money?” In the CARES Act, nearly all of the billions of dollars slated for farmers went to white farmers, according to USDA data.GOP Senator Lindsey Graham has characterized the $5 billion fund set aside in the American Recovery Plan for debt relief for marginalized farmers “reparations,” a loaded term. Boyd has lobbied for Graham’s support over the years and says the South Carolina Republican is “very cordial, but he never did anything about” the issue. “We’ve gone through so much history from slavery to sharecropping to Jim Crow,” Boyd says, “and now we have a chance to get some help, and he’s taking potshots at it.”The debt relief is for Black, Hispanic, Native Americans “and any group that fits the designation of being marginalized,” says Boyd. At the end of our interview, he said there was one thing he wanted in this article, and that was his message: “Don’t give up especially young people, who are doing this work, you’ve got to keep pushing.” In 2003, he rode his wagon pulled by two mules to Washington, DC to protest. It took him 17 days. He had a sign that said, “40 acres and Struggles,” the name of his mules. “People laughed at me, and here we are all these years later finally getting some justice.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • House Democrats tell Biden to fire Postal Service board to oust DeJoy

    Members ‘silent in the face of catastrophic and unacceptable failures’ during Trump’s ‘unsuccessful gambit to influence a presidential election’ with attacks on mail-in ballots, lawmakers write

  • A Russian national who tried to hack Tesla in a botched multimillion-dollar ransom attempt has pleaded guilty

    Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov pleaded guilty to attempting to hack Tesla so that a cybercrime gang could steal data and then make Tesla pay a ransom.

  • A Connecticut Man Bought a Bowl at a Yard Sale for $35. It Just Sold at Auction for Over $720,000.

    Turns out the bowl is an ultra-rare Ming Dynasty-era antique dating back to the 15th century.

  • Priest who presided over Biden's inauguration under investigation

    The Jesuit priest who presided over an inaugural Mass for President Biden is under investigation for unspecified allegations and is on leave from his position as president of Santa Clara University in Northern California, according to a&nbsp;statement&nbsp;from the college's board of trustees.

  • Man who killed 2 at supermarket pleads guilty to hate crimes

    A Kentucky man serving a life sentence in prison for fatally shooting two shoppers at a grocery store has pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes.

  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, review: Marvel's latest small-screen superheroes limber up slowly

    Before coronavirus wreaked Thanos-levels of havoc on Disney’s release schedules The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had been pencilled in as the first of the studio’s slate of new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) shows. But, following disruption by viral super-villain Covid, that honour passed to the weird and giddy WandaVision, a rumination on grief that playfully pastiched classic sitcoms. **Spoilers below** WandaVision was singular, eccentric and occasionally wonderful. Brawny and bruising, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is far more conventional and closer to what Disney+ subscribers might have expected from a TV extension of the Marvel brand. At moments it even feels like an updating of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the old Marvel thriller that aired on Channel 4 in the UK and which many diehards decried as too hokey for the MCU. The start, at least, is breath-taking – a fight scene set high above an epic North African desert. Eye-popping and presumably hideously expensive, the sequence could have come from any of the Avengers movies. It’s as if Disney is trying to reassure fans fretful whether Marvel can successful transition to television (after the psychedelic charms of WandaVision, it’s a bit late). However, from there The Falcon and the Winter Solider is solid but never quite spectacular. Anthony Mackie plays Sam Wilson, aka high-flying crime-fighter the Falcon. And Sebastian Stan is Bucky Barnes, Captain America’s Second World War pal later reprogrammed as robotic killer, the Winter Soldier. Trailers have framed the show as a take on the old buddy cop formula eternally beloved of Hollywood. Sam and Bucky are shown rubbing along awkwardly, just like Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy in 48 Hours or Olivia Colman and David Tennant in Broadchurch.

  • Free agent DL Solomon Thomas leaving 49ers to join Raiders

    Solomon Thomas was the 49ers' No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, now he's joining the Las Vegas Raiders.

  • Potential juror for Chauvin trial discusses racism

    Questioning of potential jurors resumed Wednesday in the trial of Derrick Chauvin. A potential Black juror who expressed negative views about the Minneapolis Police Department said George Floyd was an example of another Black man "killed" by police. (March 17)

  • NASA completes major test on rocket that could take humans back to the moon

    NASA simulated a launch by firing the engines of the core stage of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket while it was anchored to a tower at its Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. The four RS-25 engines roared to life for the full eight minutes of the test and filled the surrounding area and sky with clouds of white smoke.

  • Dr Fauci fact-checks Rand Paul as he spews misinformation about Covid-19: ‘Here we go again with the theater’

    Republican senator mocks nation’s leading health infectious expert: ‘You’ve been vaccinated and you parade around in two masks for show!’

  • Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Addresses Rumors of Chris Evans Returning to Play Captain America

    Chris Evans' final Marvel appearance was in 2019's Avengers: Endgame

  • Rodney King to George Floyd: Looking back after 30 years

    30 years after Rodney King and nearly a year after George Floyd, as Derek Chauvin's trial nears, public figures reflect on what has changed and what has not.

  • Marvel Is Debuting Its First LGBTQ+ Captain America Character for Pride Month

    "Aaron [Fischer] is inspired by heroes of the queer community."

  • Mother of murder victim blasts D.A. Gascon for criminal justice reforms

    Desiree Andrande reacts to the LA district attorney's criminal justice measures on 'America's Newsroom'

  • Mitch McConnell: Democrats' “steamroller” agenda was not mandated by the American people

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will not be able to function without the filibuster.