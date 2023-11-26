Single mom among those who lost everything in massive Del City apartment fire

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — Four families lost their homes on Thanksgiving after an early morning fire.

Among the victims was a single mom and her son, who now have to start from square one but said they are relieved to be alive.

“We still have our lives. That’s all we can be grateful for,” said Kayla Pasqualle.

Pasqualle said she is thankful to be alive after a massive fire left her and her eight-year-old son without anywhere to go.

“All you heard was banging on the door, ” explained Pasqualle. “It was smoke everywhere in the apartment, as soon as we woke up, our eyes were on fire.”

The Del City Fire Department said the fire began around 5 A.M at Oakridge Village Apartments near Southeast 29th and Bryant.

Investigators said two men were inside the unit that caught fire.

“The occupant of the unit was able to escape,” said Brandon Pursell, the Del City fire chief. “But he’s no longer on scene, so we’re not really sure exactly what led up to the events.”

Investigators are still working to figure out what exactly led to the fire but have determined the fire to be ‘suspicious’, making Pasqualle uneasy.

“To have something that close doesn’t make me feel very safe, or secure,” said Pasqualle.

She said they have lost everything and can’t go back to the place they called home the past 7 months.

“My son has severe asthma, and he can’t breathe in that, he can’t breathe the toxins,” said Pasqualle. “We’re losing beds, we’re losing couches, we’re losing a lot of things.”

Pasqualle said they are working to get back on their feet, but are essentially without a home during the holidays.

“It’s hard, especially around the holidays, when kids want to see stuff under the Christmas tree,” said Pasqualle.

