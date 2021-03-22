Single Mom Killed by Suspected Street Race Crash in LA

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has officially released the name of a single mother who was hit and killed by suspected street racers last week. Colleen Wong, 57, was stopped at an intersection near West Vanowen Street at around 4 p.m. on March 19 when a speeding car lost control and crashed into her vehicle, according to KTLA.

Witnesses came to the woman's aid and performed CPR while waiting for firefighters to arrive. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Los Angeles Police Department suspected two or three cars were involved in a street race at Valley Circle that day. Authorities arrested one man on suspicion of street racing while under the influence, and at least another driver is now being sought.

Tragic incident in West Hills Preliminary info is that two to three cars were street racing when one lost control, colliding into an innocent female driver who was declared dead at scene. Street racing is illegal and can have serious & deadly consequences. It’s not worth it. https://t.co/YOjxJqNuNU — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 20, 2021

“My dad and her were both missionaries before,” Tim Wong, Colleen’s son, told KTLA. “Then when my dad passed, she helped start a nonprofit whose purpose was to empower local people and different nations to spread the gospel.” Wong describes his mother as the “most energetic and most outgoing person in the room.” “My mom, especially after my dad passed away, was always my go-to person whenever I needed something, just to talk,” he added. “Now I don’t have that, so still just trying to process it.” A bystander suffered injuries while helping pull out a driver from one of the wreckage, NBC Los Angeles reported. Feature Image via NBC LA (left), KTLA (right)

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Story continues

Man Yelling 'Go Back to China' Pepper Sprays Asian Gas Station Owner in Oakland

Andrew Yang is Hosting an Online Fundraiser With Daniel Wu and Daniel Dae Kim on Feb. 20

Chinese Doctor Has 10-Minute Wedding Before Rushing Back to Fight Coronavirus

China Mac, William Lex Ham Organize #TheyCantBurnUsAll Rally in LA