Single Mom Killed by Suspected Street Race Crash in LA

Bryan Ke
·2 min read

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has officially released the name of a single mother who was hit and killed by suspected street racers last week. Colleen Wong, 57, was stopped at an intersection near West Vanowen Street at around 4 p.m. on March 19 when a speeding car lost control and crashed into her vehicle, according to KTLA.

Witnesses came to the woman's aid and performed CPR while waiting for firefighters to arrive. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Los Angeles Police Department suspected two or three cars were involved in a street race at Valley Circle that day. Authorities arrested one man on suspicion of street racing while under the influence, and at least another driver is now being sought.

“My dad and her were both missionaries before,” Tim Wong, Colleen’s son, told KTLA. “Then when my dad passed, she helped start a nonprofit whose purpose was to empower local people and different nations to spread the gospel.” Wong describes his mother as the “most energetic and most outgoing person in the room.” “My mom, especially after my dad passed away, was always my go-to person whenever I needed something, just to talk,” he added. “Now I don’t have that, so still just trying to process it.” A bystander suffered injuries while helping pull out a driver from one of the wreckage, NBC Los Angeles reported. Feature Image via NBC LA (left), KTLA (right)

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Man Yelling 'Go Back to China' Pepper Sprays Asian Gas Station Owner in Oakland

Andrew Yang is Hosting an Online Fundraiser With Daniel Wu and Daniel Dae Kim on Feb. 20

Chinese Doctor Has 10-Minute Wedding Before Rushing Back to Fight Coronavirus

China Mac, William Lex Ham Organize #TheyCantBurnUsAll Rally in LA

Recommended Stories

  • Police: Embattled NYPD officer fired gun at Atlantic Ocean

    A New York City police officer who’s been arrested twice for alleged brutality was arrested again Sunday after police on Long Island say he fired a pistol into the Atlantic Ocean while off duty. David Afanador, 39, was carrying a loaded pistol and three loaded high-capacity magazines when officers investigating a report of shots fired in Long Beach saw him walking off the beach with three other people around 6:50 a.m. Sunday, police said. Afanador was charged last year with putting a Black man in a banned chokehold while responding to a call at a Queens boardwalk.

  • Disabled Man’s Car Set on Fire in Bay Area, Family Says It’s ‘Racially Motivated’

    The Redwood City Police Department is now investigating an incident involving a disabled Asian man after someone torched his car over the weekend. The man found his torched car in an alley behind 3752 Rolison Road at around 11 a.m. on Saturday, according to ABC7’s Dion Lim. The man had found a job at Safeway with the help of Ability Path, an organization that helps those with special needs and developmental disabilities.

  • Russia says U.S. rebuffal of Putin-Biden talks after killer allegation is a missed opportunity

    Russia said on Monday that a U.S. refusal to organise live online talks between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden after the U.S. president said he believed his Russian counterpart was a killer amounted to a serious missed opportunity. Putin said last week that he and Biden should hold such talks in the coming days after diplomatic ties sank to a new post-Cold War low following Biden's comments in an ABC interview.

  • The bizarre saga of the fraudulent food influencer currently wanted by the FBI

    He goes by many names: Gavin Ambani, Gobind Lal Tahil, Harvey. But his real name is Hargobind Punjabi Tahilramani, and he’s currently wanted by the FBI on charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and more—partially because he tried to pass himself off as a powerful food influencer.

  • Outcry in India after ripped jeans blamed for 'societal breakdown'

    Thousands of women across India are sharing photographs of themselves wearing ripped jeans in protest against misogynistic views, after the chief minister of one of India's northern states blamed "societal breakdown" on distressed denim. Speaking at a workshop, Uttarakhand's Tirath Singh Rawat criticised an unnamed woman he had met on a flight: “You run an NGO, wear jeans ripped at the knees, move about in society, children are with you, what values will you teach?” Mr Rawat, who represents India’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), caused further outrage by admitting he had looked the flight passenger “up and down” because of her clothing choice.

  • Crowd with gun tries to get into NC hospital after shooting victim arrived, cops say

    Police said it was “never an active shooter scene.”

  • Filipino troops kill rebel commander, rescue last hostage

    Philippine troops killed an Abu Sayyaf rebel commander blamed for years of ransom kidnappings and on Sunday rescued the last of his four Indonesian captives, the military said. Marines wounded Amajan Sahidjuan in a gunbattle Saturday night and he later died from loss of blood on Kalupag Island in the southernmost province of Tawi Tawi. Two other militants managed to flee and dragged along the last of four Indonesian hostages but troops finally rescued him on Sunday, regional military commander Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr. said.

  • Iran concealing elements of nuclear activities, officials fear

    Iran is deliberately concealing key components of its nuclear programme from UN inspectors that can be used for producing nuclear weapons, according to the latest reports received by Western intelligence officials. The equipment being hidden from UN inspectors includes machinery, pumps and spare parts for centrifuges, the machines used to enrich uranium to weapons grade. In addition, materials such as carbon fibre, which can be used in the production of advanced centrifuges, are also being stored at secret sites in Iran administered by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, which has overall responsibility for Iran’s nuclear programme. Intelligence officials believe the material, which is supposed to be declared to UN inspectors under the terms of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, is being stored in 75 containers. The containers are regularly transported around the country to sites administered by the Atomic Energy Agency of Iran (AEOI). According to recent images collected by intelligence satellites, some of the containers were stored at the AEOI’s uranium conversion facility at Isfahan. Under the terms of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the nuclear deal that former US President Barack Obama negotiated with Tehran, Iran is required to make a full disclosure of all the equipment and materials related to Iran’s nuclear activities. But UN inspectors, who are supposed to make regular assessments of Iran’s nuclear facilities, have accused Iran of deliberately concealing key elements of its nuclear activities. Last year Britain joined the US, Germany and France in condemning Iran for denying access to two key nuclear sites. Since then the Iranian majlis, or parliament, has passed a resolution ordering Iran’s nuclear scientists to begin enriching uranium to 20 percent, far beyond the four percent limit agreed under the JCPOA. They have also banned inspectors from making further inspections. “The new revelations that Iran is trying to conceal vital elements of its nuclear programme from the outside world shows that Tehran has no intention of complying with its international obligations under the terms of the nuclear deal,” commented a senior Western intelligence source. “It is yet another indication that the regime remains committed to acquiring nuclear weapons.”

  • Putin to get coronavirus vaccine shot in Russia on Tuesday

    President Vladimir Putin said he will get a coronavirus vaccine shot on Tuesday, several months after widespread vaccination started in Russia. Kremlin opponents have criticized Putin for not getting vaccinated amid a comparatively slow rollout of the shot in Russia, arguing that his reluctance is contributing to the already extensive hesitance about the vaccine. Russia, where only 4.3% of the 146-million population have received at least one dose, lags behind a number of countries in terms of the vaccination rate.

  • A man was arrested after he verbally assaulted, pepper-sprayed an Asian gas station owner because the suspect wanted to pay in all coins

    "The guy had pulled out his pepper spray and he had shot my face, arms. I ended up going to the ER to get taken care of," the owner told KGO.

  • 1-year-old dies after she’s bitten on the head by family dog, Illinois police say

    She had celebrated her first birthday the week before.

  • Two hikers found dead in Maine's Acadia National Park after apparent 100-foot fall

    Family members became concerned Friday afternoon when the two didn't check out of their hotel or return their vehicle.

  • New audio, video from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot show how D.C. police buckled under hostile horde

    The House voted last week to award the Congressional Medal of Honor to the Capitol Police for their efforts to protect the Capitol and members of Congress from the violent mob on Jan. 6. But the resolution, opposed by 12 Republicans, would also award Congress' highest honor to the D.C. Metropolitan Police (MPD), which quickly answered the Capitol Police's call for backup. On Sunday, The New York Times published a video with new audio from the MPD, highlighting the role the D.C. police played in defending the Capitol. The video focuses on police radio communications from Inspector Robert Glover, "a high-ranking MPD veteran who specializes in crowd control and high-stakes confrontations," synched to video of the assault. The video is not for the faint-hearted. U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin, who oversaw the federal investigation into the Jan. 6 siege until Friday, told CBS's 60 Minutes that nearly 400 people who breached the Capitol have already been charged, and the arrests are "not at all" over. "Why were the rioters allowed to leave without arrest?" 60 Minutes' Scott Pelley asked on Sunday's broadcast. "Look, I can't speak for those officers," Sherwin said. "It was armed combat both inside and outside the Capitol — literally — and the cases prove that. And I think the first objective was officer safety and, obviously, the safety of the congresspeople within the Capitol. Objective No. 2, I believe, was to clear the grounds to ensure that the count could continue. The third objective, I believe, was seen as law enforcement, and therefore, I think, a lot of people were able to escape or leave. But look, again, nine weeks out, 400 people charged, so we're making up that ground." Sherwin also explained why the alleged rioters probably won't be able to get off by saying they were just following former President Donald Trump's orders. More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsBiden's early successes prove experience mattersTrump touts Cruz, Hawley as the future of the GOP in new interview

  • Quavo Reportedly Didn't Take Back Bentley He Gifted Saweetie

    Contrary to recent reports, Quavo didn't have the custom Bentley he gave to Saweetie repossessed, after she confirmed that the couple broke up.

  • Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee wins national title on torn ACL: 'Excuses are for wusses'

    Spencer Lee brought home his third national title on Saturday night, and helped the Hawkeyes to their first national team title since 2010.

  • 1963 Split-Window Big-Tank Big Brake Z06 Corvette: One The World’s Most Coveted Cars

    One of the most recognized big years for the Corvette is 1963.

  • The LAPD tried to change its image after Rodney King. Here's what a photographer saw.

    Searing photographs of the LAPD in 1994 are on display in a virtual exhibition hosted by New York City's Bronx Documentary Center.

  • WarnerMedia’s Ann Sarnoff on ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ and DC’s Future

    WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff says that the release of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” will complete the director’s superhero trilogy, reinforcing the studio’s desire to move past the social media campaign to hand back control of the DC film universe to the filmmaker. Instead, Sarnoff believes that the future of DC is more than just […]

  • Rallies planned after recent uptick in crimes against Asian Americans

    The latest incident makes it the 14th unprovoked attack impacting the Asian community in New York City.

  • I Hate The Phrase ‘Just Because They Make It In Your Size Doesn’t Mean You Should Wear It’

    My mothers wasn’t trying to degrade that person and she wasn’t intending to shame them either— but that’s exactly what she did.