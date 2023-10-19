Single-use plastic ban comes into force for Manx firms

A ban on 10 commonly used plastic items has been introduced on the island

A ban on 10 commonly used single-use plastic items has come into force on the Isle of Man.

It means shops and hospitality businesses can no longer supply items like plastic bags, straws and cutlery.

Failure to adhere to the ban in the long term "could result in fines", the Environment, Food and Agriculture Minister has warned.

However, Clare Barber MHK said firms with a clear plan for their remaining stock would not be penalised.

Ms Barber said the department did not "want owners to be scared they'll be sanctioned" if they asked for support.

Some firms have already moved to cardboard alternatives

Tynwald members voted unanimously to replace the sale and supply of the items with more sustainable alternatives last year, and gave traders 12 months to make changes.

A similar ban was introduced in England on 1 October.

Ms Barber said the move was the "logical next step" for the island to "make sure we're in line with rest of the world" on the reduction of plastic use.

Other products such as plates, stirrers, plastic-stemmed cotton buds and polystyrene containers have also been banned.

But exemptions have been put in place for certain items, including the use of plastic bags for uncooked meat and fish, and plastic straws and cotton buds in medical settings.

Tracey Leahy said the increased cost had made the switch slower for some firms

Coffee machine and catering equipment supplier MannVend's managing director Tracey Leahy said the firm had "worked really hard" to reduce its plastic use over the past seven years.

The firm, which supplies more than 400 island-based businesses and caterers, has moved to providing a range of compositable catering packaging, sandwich boxes, "heavy duty" carboard cutlery and cups made from plant-based materials.

Ms Leahy said demand for a range of more eco-friendly products had been driven by customers, which had meant a "considerable reduction" in overall plastic usage by the business.

But she said although many firms had already made the switch, others had been slower due to the difference in price, she said.

"We buy in bulk to bring the cost down, which has been received much more favourably," she added.

