Single-use plastics: The message in a bottle

Everywhere you go, there’s plastic: plastic water bottles, plastic coffee cups, plastic grocery bags... And recycling plastic is notoriously tricky—what do any of those little numbers even mean on the bottom of a container? We’ve long known that single-use plastics are a problem, but why is it so often the duty of consumers to do something about it? And if producers ultimately do start to take real action, how can they make a dent in this pressing environmental problem? Read the full transcript here. (Presented by Deloitte)

megaphone-QMIA1102648562

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher

Read more





Featuring

Scott Nover is a tech reporter at Quartz and the host of season 5 of the Quartz Obsession podcast. He is obsessed with TikTok, fantasy football, and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Sofia Lotto Persio is deputy breaking news editor at Quartz. She is obsessed with daylight savings time, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and the color lilac.





Show notes

Jonathan Van Ness’s lip scrub recipe

Sofia’s Mushroom Leather episode from season 4 of the Quartz Obsession podcast

📖 Further reading: Get ready to hear a lot more about the proposed UN ban on plastic pollution





Credits

The Quartz Obsession is produced by Rachel Ward, with additional support from executive editor Susan Howson and platform strategist Shivank Taksali. Our theme music is by Taka Yasuzawa and Alex Suguira. This episode was recorded by Eric Wojahn at Solid Sound, in Ann Arbor, Michigan and at Sofia’s home in London.





More from Quartz

Sign up for Quartz's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.