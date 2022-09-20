Single-use plastics: Wales set to ban carrier bags and straws after delay

Most plastic is made using fossil fuels

Delayed plans to ban single-use carrier bags and plastic wet wipes in Wales will be set out later on Tuesday.

Plastic plates, cutlery, stirrers, drinking straws and cotton buds would also be banned under the proposed law.

Climate Change Minister Julie James said Wales must "avoid leaving a toxic legacy" to future generations.

The rest of the United Kingdom already bans plastic straws, cotton buds and stirrers.

However nowhere in the UK has stopped the sale of plastic wet wipes or single-use carrier bags.

The new Welsh law will make it an offence to supply or offer to supply what ministers call "littered and unnecessary disposable single-use plastics".

The Welsh government said the law needed to bring in the changes was delayed by a complicated piece of post-Brexit UK legislation.

The draft bill, which will now begin the required scrutiny process before it can become law, will also give local councils the powers to enforce the ban on single-use plastic items including:

cutlery, plates and stirrers

drinking straws (with an exemption for medical or care needs)

cotton buds with plastic stems

balloon sticks

polystyrene takeaway containers, cups and lids

thin plastic single-use carrier bags

The list follows a consultation in 2020 and the Welsh government argues there are non-plastic or reusable alternatives to all of the products.

Powers to raid premises

Straws can be sold by pharmacists and are allowed for medical or care reasons.

Anyone else who supplies these products could be fined, with councils having powers to raid premises.

The legal changes will allow ministers to add or remove items, provided those changes are backed by the Welsh Parliament.

Plastic straws are already outlawed in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland

"Single-use plastic products are often seen littered in our streets, parks and seas," Ms James said.

"Not only are they unsightly, but they have a devastating impact on our wildlife and environment.

"With a Team Wales effort, we have to say no to the single-use item culture, so we avoid leaving a toxic legacy of plastic for future generations to deal with."

Wales was the first part of the UK to require retailers to charge for single use carrier bags in 2011.

The 5p charge must be given to charity.