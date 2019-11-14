What Is a Single Premium Deferred Annuity (SPDA)?

A single premium deferred annuity is a financial tool you can use to plan for retirement. It offer you guaranteed income, beginning at a date you specify, along with tax-deferred growth on your investment. If you’re considering this annuity for your retirement plan, here are the most important things you need to know.

Single Premium Deferred Annuity Explained

Understanding what a single premium deferred annuity is and how it works begins with understanding how you fund annuities. With some annuities, you pay the premiums in multiple installments. Others take one lump sum premium up front when you purchase the annuity contract.

That’s how you fund single premium deferred annuities. When you buy this type of annuity, you make one single premium payment at the outset. For example, say you receive a large inheritance or you’re rolling over money from a previous employer’s 401(k). You could use those funds to purchase the contract. Once you’ve done that, you don’t need to pay anything else toward the premiums for the annuity.

There may be a minimum amount you need to pay toward the premium, such as $5,000. There may or may not be a cap on single premium payments, depending on the annuity contract. For example, you may contribute only $500,000 or $1 million to the annuity.

That explains how the money gets into a single premium deferred annuity. The “deferred” part explains when you withdraw it you’re ready to begin receiving annuity payments.

Some annuities are immediate, meaning the income payments you receive usually begin within a year of purchasing the contract. With a deferred annuity, the payments don’t begin right away. Instead, you defer them until you’re ready to withdraw them. For example, you might purchase a single premium deferred annuity at age 50. However, you can start withdrawals when you retire at age 65. In the meantime, the money in the annuity grows on a tax-deferred basis.

Single Premium Deferred Annuity Benefits

Single Premium Deferred Annuity More

These annuities have several attractive features for investors with lots of time.

First, single premium deferred annuities can offer a guaranteed rate of return. That means you can predict how much your investment may grow. This can make planning retirement easier if you have other sources of income, such as Social Security benefits or a 401(k) or individual retirement account.

Next, single premium deferred annuities may offer guaranteed principal protection, meaning you’ll always be able to get back at least what you put into the contract. For example, say you received a $500,000 inheritance and used that to purchase one of these annuities. As a result, you’ll received that amount back once the annuity payments begin.

Assuming your annuity grows in value, the interest earned is tax-deferred. That means you wouldn’t owe taxes on it until you begin taking distributions from the annuity. With a qualified annuity, which is funded through a tax-advantaged plan such as a 401(k), both the amounts you pay in and the interest earned is taxable. A nonqualified IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars, would only be taxable as far as interest gains are concerned.

Potential Drawbacks





There are a few things to keep in mind if you’re considering a single premium deferred annuity. The first thing to know is whether you’re purchased a fixed or variable annuity contract.

With a fixed annuity, the rate of return is generally guaranteed. With a variable annuity, it’s not. Variable annuities can offer the potential for greater returns if the underlying investments in the annuity perform well. However, you’re usually taking on a higher degree of risk to try and achieve those returns. For that reason, a fixed single premium deferred annuity might be preferable if you’re looking for a lower risk investment.

Also, you may pay a surrender charge you might pay if you need or decide to cash out the annuity early. A surrender charge is a fee you pay to the insurance company to end your contract. The amount of the charge is often determined on a yearly basis and decreases the longer you own the annuity. Withing the first five years, for example, the surrender charge may be 7% to 10% each year. But after year five, it may decrease by a percentage point each year until the fee reaches zero.