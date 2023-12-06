Single? Study says Atlanta is one of the best cities to find love

Atlantans may find “the one” as Georgia’s capital tops the list for one of the best cities for singles.

According to a new survey conducted by WalletHub, Atlanta has a plethora of singletons ready to mingle.

Atlanta rose to the top coming in at number four best cities for singles.

Seattle, Washington came in as the number one best city for singles. The survey says Seattle offers several options for attractions, restaurants, and social clubs for singles to meet and have a date.

Las Vegas, Nevada came in second and Denver, Colorado was listed as the third-best city for singles.

Analysts said they compared over 182 U.S. cities across 35 key indicators of dating-friendliness.

The data ranges from the portion of the population that is single to the amount of online dating opportunities to the average cost for a two-person meal.

If dating feels hard in Atlanta, Columbia, Maryland was ranked the worst city for mingling. Glendale, California and Brownsville, Texas fell into the bottom five of worst cities for singles.

For the full list, click here.

