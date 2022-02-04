Single suicide bomber responsible for Kabul airport massacre, Pentagon says

WASHINGTON – The Pentagon on Friday released the results of its months-long investigation into the ISIS-K terror attack in Kabul in August that killed 13 U.S. troops and at least 170 Afghans, finding a single suicide bomber whose explosive vest was packed with ball bearings was responsible for the carnage.

The suicide bomber killed the Afghans who had clustered near one of the entrances to Hamid Karzai International Airport and the U.S. troops screening them. The attack on Aug. 26 was one of the darkest chapters of the chaotic withdrawal of American military and diplomatic personnel after 20 years of war in Afghanistan.

The bomb contained 20-pounds of military-grade explosives and five millimeter ball bearings. The blast wounded 45 more U.S. troops, including some who suffered traumatic brain injuries.

The investigation's finding differed from initial reports that indicated there was more than one attacker, according Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command.

"The best information we had in the immediate aftermath of the attack indicated it was a complex attack by both a suicide bomber and an ISIS-K gunman," McKenzie said. "We now know that the explosively fired ball bearings that caused wounds that look like gunshots."

Investigators found that military leaders in Kabul had acted appropriately to protect U.S. forces, and medical personnel "saved every life they possibly could through heroic efforts," McKenzie said. "This was a terrible attack that resulted in tragic outcomes and a horrific loss of life, both Afghan and American."

Investigators interviewed more than 100 people.

In the several days leading up to Aug. 26, U.S. intelligence reports indicated that ISIS-K sought to attack Afghans seeking to leave the country and U.S. troops guarding entrances to the airport.

