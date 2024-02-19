Single-vehicle crash on I-95 causes traffic delays in York

YORK, Maine — Police are investigating a car crash on Interstate 95 Monday that caused traffic delays.

Maine State Police announced at 3:39 p.m. on Feb. 19 that they were investigating a single-vehicle crash on the Maine Turnpike. The crash occurred on the southbound side of the highway at mile 7.

State Police did not say how the crash occurred or the condition of the driver. They said more information would be released as the investigation unfolds. They shared an image of the highway with the right lane coned off and traffic backing up in the left two lanes.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash, please contact Trooper Swiatek at Sophia.swiatek@maine.gov.

