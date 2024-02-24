Single-vehicle crash in Russell County claims life of Columbus man

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said that a fatal crash occurred in Russell County, causing the death of a Columbus man.

According to ALEA, the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:38 p.m. on Friday near the 12-mile marker on Alabama 26 in Russell County. Edward J. Schwan Jr., 56, was fatally injured after his 2023 Kawasaki motorcycle he was operating left the road and hit a power pole.

ALEA says Schwan Jr. was pronounced dead on the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.