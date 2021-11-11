Single-vehicle crash in Summerfield neighborhood claims life of driver

SUMMERFIELD — A man was killed early Thursday when the car he was driving ran off the road and struck some trees in a residential area.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the wreck occurred shortly after 3 a.m. along Southeast 176th Street between Southeast 101st Avenue and Southeast 102nd Circle.

According to troopers on scene, the man was driving through a neighborhood when he failed to negotiate a right curve. The vehicle veered off the road and the driver overcorrected.

Unusual crime: Marion County man accused of holding 9 people hostage at gunpoint

Cold case: 2 charged in June shooting death of 18-year-old man in NW Marion County

Traffic fatality: Summerfield motorcycle rider killed by pickup truck Friday night along U.S. 301

The car returned to the roadway, ran off the road on the other side, came back to the road, and then veered off it again, troopers said.

At that point the car struck a cluster of trees.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. Troopers believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The driver's family had not yet been notified. The investigation is ongoing.

Contact Austin L. Miller at 867-4118, austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Fatal traffic crash early Thursday in Summerfield, Florida