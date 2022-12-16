Single-vehicle crash west of Mountain Home leaves Nampa man dead. He was 25

A 25-year-old passenger died during a single-vehicle collision west of Mountain Home.

Idaho State Police is investigating the early morning Thursday crash that left a Nampa man dead. At roughly 7:20 a.m., a 24-year-old man, also from Nampa, was driving a 2009 Toyota Corolla eastbound on Interstate 84 in Elmore County, according to a news release from state police.

The car “drove into the median and rolled,” police said. The 25-year-old passenger was taken by an ambulance to a local hospital, where he died because of his injuries, according to the release.

The incident, which is still under investigation, blocked the left lane of the interstate for roughly two hours to “allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene,” police said.