SingleStore makes Raleigh a key to its worldwide expansion

Before last summer, the San Francisco tech company SingleStore didn’t have an office in the Triangle. A half a year later, its workplace in Raleigh’s Warehouse District is already bursting at the seams.

Under the leadership of former SAS No. 2 Oliver Schabenberger, SingleStore can’t get enough of Raleigh. The San Francisco-based data management company plans to make Raleigh key to its expansion, after raised more than $80 million from investors last year.

I spoke with Schabenberger and fellow SingleStore exec Mick Charles about the company’s plans to more than double its headcount in the City of Oaks.

Citrix, which opened in downtown Raleigh in 2014, confirmed Wednesday that local employees would be laid off as part of a global reorganization. The company declined to say how many people would lose their jobs.

Tech news from the Triangle

Citrix, tech employer of hundreds in Raleigh, bought in deal worth $16.5B. [N&O]

Boom Supersonic planes could mean big things for NC ‘throughout the state,’ CEO says. [N&O]

Raleigh fintech startup receives $6.5M funding boost from AmEx, others. [N&O]

Durham startup Wrangle is trying to make Slack and Teams easier to use and attracting some big investors. [N&O]

Eli Lilly to invest $1B in new North Carolina plant. [Observer]

Epic Games invests in Spire Animation Studios. [WRAL]

Triangle Tech Companies Weigh The Trade-Offs Of A Four-Day Work Week. [GrepBeat]

What I’m reading

Meta (Facebook) blames Apple privacy changes for $10B loss. [Insider]

Snap Posts First Profit as It Adjusts to Apple Privacy Push. [WSJ]

In things I am not sure make sense: Metaverse real estate sales top $500M. [CNBC]

Winston-Salem fertilizer plant not required to have sprinklers or alarm system. [W-S Journal]

Thank you, Wordle. It’s been fun. [CNET]

Americans can’t quit SMS. [NYT]

Tesla drivers report a surge in ‘phantom braking’ [WaPo]

Other Triangle business

‘Cricket Mecca:’ Morrisville, Major League Cricket announce multi-million dollar deal. [N&O]

How Fonda Lupita believed in itself and became NC’s most acclaimed new restaurant. [N&O]

Raleigh wants ‘big ideas’ for future of downtown property near Moore Square. [N&O]

