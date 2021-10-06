A Singular Health Group Ltd (ASX:SHG) insider increased their holdings by 10,646% last year

Looking at Singular Health Group Ltd's (ASX:SHG ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Singular Health Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Chong Cheong bought AU$234k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.10 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.22. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Singular Health Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Singular Health Group insiders own 32% of the company, worth about AU$7.1m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Singular Health Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Singular Health Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Singular Health Group and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Singular Health Group has 4 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

