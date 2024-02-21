Sink or swim: Startup with local roots appears on 'Shark Tank'

Feb. 21—Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.

CHAMPAIGN — Later this week, viewers across the country will be able to watch two former University of Illinois grad students pitch to tycoons in hopes of securing funds to further develop bionic prosthetics.

PSYONIC CEO and founder Aadeel Akhtar and retired Army Sgt. Garrett Anderson are set to appear on ABC's "Shark Tank" at 7 p.m. Friday.

While the duo couldn't share the outcome in advance of the premiere, they can confirm "it was both nerve-racking and exhilarating at the same time," as Akhtar put it.

According to a summary of the episode from ABC, "Innovative products pitched in the Tank this week include a state-of-the-art bionic prosthetic device, artisanal desserts for dogs, a no-kill bug-catching device and insulated water bottles guaranteed to keep beverages cold for 36 hours."

The episode also will be available on demand and on Hulu the day after it airs.

Akhtar said that PSYONIC had just passed $1 million in a crowdfunding campaign when he got a call from the show's producer, asking if they were interested in auditioning.

They were initially unsure, as their product is not a "typical direct-to-customer device," he said. However, he decided that it was a good opportunity to showcase their work on a national scale.

Akhtar founded the company, which is now based in San Diego, in 2015.

"I've wanted to build bionic limbs my entire life, ever since I was seven," he said. "My parents are from Pakistan. I was born in the Chicagoland area, and I was visiting Pakistan and that was the first time I met someone missing a limb. She was my age, missing her right leg, using a tree branch as a crutch."

Anderson, the outreach coordinator and student recruiter for the UI's Chez Veterans Center, lost his right forearm to a roadside explosion in Iraq nearly 20 years ago.

He recalls that during his time as a grad student at the university, he and Akhtar were connected through a mutual friend.

"Aadeel was doing this project with prosthetics, and they linked us together through a project, and then we just started working together," Anderson said.

He tested the product before it was on the market and was its first user in the United States. Anderson estimated that he's been involved with about eight different versions of the company's bionic hand.

According to Akhtar, PSYONIC's Ability Hand is comprised of a combination of 3-D printed materials, which are reinforced with industrial-grade carbon fiber, silicone and rubber. It is made to be both "robust" and inexpensive to manufacture so that Medicaid will cover it in the U.S., he said.

"The fingers close within 200 milliseconds, so it's faster than we blink our own eyes, which is kind of cool," he said.

The hand provides touch feedback for users and is also water-resistant, USB-C rechargeable and very durable — so much so that they've done demonstrations where Anderson will use the hand to break flaming boards and ice blocks.

"The difference between this hand and other hands is the spring steel that's in the fingers, so you can actually slam it on a desk and it won't break," Anderson said. "But if you did this with any other prosthetic or high-end prosthetic on the market, fingers would be flying all over place."

He also appreciates that the limb is lighter than the first prosthetic hand he had, which was made by a competitor. It can also be "customized" for daily use, he added.

Anderson and Akhtar explained that the hand offers about 32 different grips, and users can program up to four in their hand at a time based on what they need to do.

Moving forward, Akhtar said that they are working to directly integrate the hand to users' bones and nerves in order to provide individual finger control, which would allow users to complete tasks like type on a computer or play the piano. They hope to begin clinical trials in the next year or two.

Anderson said that while he had never been on national TV before — or even heard of "Shark Tank" — he enjoyed the experience.

"It was kind of intense, the back and forth between the sharks," Akhtar said. "And I watched a ton of episodes prior to this just in preparation for it, but you never know what they're going to ask."