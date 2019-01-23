Sinkhole opens up a block from the White House. Yes, another one.

It figures that in the midst of the longest government shutdown in American history, the earth would literally open up a block from the grounds of White House.

Yet another sinkhole — a depression in the ground caused by a collapse of land — has opened up in Washington D.C., this time just a block from the presidential residence.

Opening up on Tuesday afternoon, the "large" sinkhole was reported by D.C. Police as being the reason for road closures on 17th Street NW between C Street and E Street NW.

— DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) January 22, 2019

Sergio Gor, staffer for Sen. Rand Paul, tweeted a pretty neat image of the sinkhole.

Sinkhole just opened up on 17th street NW, one block away from the White House! pic.twitter.com/JjSMA1gm1I — Sergio Gor (@SergioGor) January 22, 2019

And yeah, that cone is in the sinkhole.

“sinkhole on 17th.”



“whaddya think we should do?”



“put a cone in it?”



“put a cone in it.” https://t.co/oIyCndCfDF











— emily edwards (@MsEmilyEdwards) January 22, 2019

It's the second sinkhole to open up near the White House within the last 12 months, following the hell portal depression that showed up in the White House's North Lawn in May 2018.

And that followed the sinkhole that appeared right outside Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida exactly a year before in May 2017.

Of course, everyone couldn't help but joke about our newest Washington sinkhole.

Unfortunately the Metaphor Department is furloughed. — Jimmy Sands (@JimmyHSands) January 22, 2019

That’s one way to drain the swamp — Super Wolf Blood Bosh (@TheBosha) January 22, 2019

A sign of things to come — crazyhorse (@crazyhorse2126) January 23, 2019

Is that where Mitch McConnell is? — pat tracy (@pattracy2) January 22, 2019

2017: Sinkhole opens up at Mar-a-Lago.



2018: Sinkhole opens up on White House lawn.



2019: Today, a sinkhole opened up a block away from the White House.



Hell wants their demon back.











— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) January 23, 2019

WASHINGTON — A spokesperson for Satan says Hell will be filing suit against sinkhole contractors, Abandon All Hope LLC, who failed to construct a high-priority portal to Hell within the residence of "a top client," as instructed. https://t.co/pv2TUGZYv9 — Gary M. Sarli (@GMSarli) January 22, 2019

According to The Hill, the District Department of Transportation was checking out the sinkhole on Tuesday afternoon.

Whether or not it will get any bigger remains to be seen, but if you're really into sinkholes and how they work, check out our handy explainer from last time time this happened.