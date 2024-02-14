Sinkhole snarls traffic to San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Multiple lanes of North Harbor Drive towards the San Diego International Airport have been closed off due to a sinkhole that opened on the roadway Wednesday afternoon, according to Port of San Diego Harbor Police.

As of 1:30 p.m., only one lane westbound lane is open to motorists. According to Harbor police, traffic delays are expected through the area for the next several hours.

A SigAlert for traffic has been issued for the westbound lanes as crews work to close the hole. A FOX 5 crew at the scene says traffic is backed up about a half-mile on the Interstate 5.

Harbor PD is encouraging drivers heading to the airport to use an alternative route to the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.