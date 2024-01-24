Sinkholes take time to develop, most people just don't notice

Sinkholes are a naturally occurring phenomenon, and where you live has a lot to say about how many you see, how often, and how large.

A number of states with lots of limestone deposits often see sinkholes. Four counties in North Jersey where mining was common also deal with them.

But in South Jersey? Not so much.

South Jersey does not have the “soft soils” like limestone that are vulnerable to sinkholes, says Dave Maillet, engineer for the city of Vineland.

Instead, it’s usually a failure in underground systems like sewer or water lines that cause the ground to open.

“Leaks in pressurized systems, like water mains, result in holes being formed in the roadway. The same is true for storm sewer pipes that have eroded, and storms wash away the soil outside of the pipe until the asphalt above the pipe can no longer bridge the gap safely,” he explained.

Contracting firm J. Fletcher Creamer & Son Inc. was called in to handle the sinkhole that developed late Sunday in Delran.

A 24-inch sewer main collapsed on Leon Avenue near Fifth Street.

"Due to it collapsing, once it opened up, then that basically sucked all the soil and fill above it, which caused the whole road to collapse and wash out that large area," said Jason Newman, vice president of construction management for Creamer & Son,

A member of an emergency contractor crew walks through the scene of a sewer main collapse on Leon Avenue in Delran on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

"Typically, the ones that people deal with where it affects the general public are the ones that are in the street," Newman said. "Which in that case, you're talking about existing infrastructure - your water main, drainage pipe, or a sewer pipe that failed."

Newman said there is not necessarily a particular season of the year when a sinkhole is more likely to occur. "We do see a lot of breaks in the winter due to the thaw/freeze (cycle), though," he said.

As far as infrastructure, he said, the break usually tends to happen to whatever utility is the oldest.

Maillet said one frequent sinkhole source is old septic systems that were not properly shut down. With depths that can be more than 10 feet, they can be dangerous and need to be filled.

And, yes, sinkholes are often weather dependent.

“Sinkholes of the South Jersey variety can happen anytime,” Maillet said. “Water infrastructure is particularly sensitive to freezing temperatures. So, we see watermain breaks on the news often this time of year. For the storm infrastructure, heavy storms tend to flush the pipes out and sometimes take the pipe with them.”

The U.S. Geological Survey says the most damage from sinkholes comes in the states of Florida, Texas, Alabama, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Pennsylvania. Sinkholes typically form so slowly they escape notice until a collapse, according to the agency.

The USGS says things like groundwater pumping and some construction and development practices can cause sinkholes.

“Sinkholes can also form when natural water-drainage patterns are changed and new water-diversion systems are developed,” a USGS report states. “Some sinkholes form when the land surface is changed, such as when industrial and runoff-storage ponds are created. The substantial weight of the new material can trigger an underground collapse of supporting material, thus causing a sinkhole.”

