'Sinking': Ron DeSantis is in the 'most jeopardy' ahead of GOP debate, former Obama adviser Axelrod says

WASHINGTON – David Axelrod, who served as senior advisor to former President Barack Obama, said on Sunday Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential bid is the campaign “in most jeopardy” ahead of the first Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

When all the GOP candidates have the opportunity to differentiate themselves from each other live on the debate stage on Wednesday, Axelrod warned, DeSantis, who is widely seen as former President Donald Trump’s main challenger, could see his second-place status slip.

“I think DeSantis is the guy who is in most jeopardy here,” Axelrod said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “His whole candidacy was premised on, he was the alternative to Trump.”

“He’s been doing nothing but sinking since he became a candidate, and now he’s in jeopardy of losing that distinction as being Trump’s principal challenger,” Axelrod said. The debate, Axelrod added, will give other GOP candidates “an opportunity” to cast themselves as the best alternative to Trump, rather than DeSantis.

Prior to announcing his candidacy in May, DeSantis was considered Trump’s most competitive rival in the crowded 2024 GOP field. But since he has entered the campaign trail, the Florida governor has seen falling poll numbers and major donors jump ship. His campaign has aimed for a presidential bid reboot, cutting staff and reorganizing management, but those efforts have yet to see success.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis campaigns for president on Aug. 06, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

