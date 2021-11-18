Sinking Spring police seek help finding missing man

Nov. 18—Sinking Spring police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a borough man who suffers from dementia and has been missing since Tuesday.

John Bauer, 67, was last seen by his family in the 1900 block of James Street on Tuesday. He is white, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 157 pounds with a shaven head. He was wearing a black baseball-style hat, jeans and a black parka.

His family reported that he is without his prescribed anti-seizure medication.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact Sinking Spring police at 610-678-1906 or sspd@sinkingSpringpd.org.