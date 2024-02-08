Sinn Féin to attend first PSNI graduation

Sinn Féin is to attend a PSNI graduation ceremony for the first time on Friday, BBC News NI has learnt.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill and the party's policing board member Gerry Kelly have accepted an invitation to attend the event at Garnerville.

It will be the first time Sinn Féin politicians have attended a passing out ceremony since the PSNI was established 23 years ago.

It is understood Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly will also attend.

Sinn Féin confirmed its party's move in a short statement on Thursday evening.

A spokesperson said: "Tomorrow the PSNI student officer attestation ceremony takes place where a number of new recruits will graduate.

"Michelle O"Neill will be in attendance and will join the ceremony. Sinn Fein Policing Board member Gerry Kelly MLA will also attend"