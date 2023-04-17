Sinn Féin leader denies financial links to gangland murder

Mary Lou McDonald, Sinn Féin president, left, denies accusations from a supergrass - Liam McBurney/PA

Sinn Féin’s leader was forced to deny links to a man accused in a gangland shooting trial as he was found not guilty in a Dublin court.

Mary Lou McDonald, Sinn Féin president, faced accusations by a supergrass that she had received money from Gerry “The Monk” Hutch who was cleared of murdering David Byrne, 33, during a boxing weigh-in.

Mr Byrne died after being shot six times in one of the first deadly attacks of a bloody gangland feud with the Kinahan crime family, an alleged cartel of drug smugglers.

Mr Hutch, nicknamed the Monk for his ascetic lifestyle, was released at about 4pm on Monday after a year in custody and walked outside of the court to be greeted by a media scrum.

The 60-year-old’s two co-accused were found guilty of charges of facilitating the murder by providing vehicles. for the killing at the Regency Hotel in Dublin on Feb 5, 2016.

The three judge strong non-jury panel said it was “extremely concerned” with evidence given by key State witness Jonathan Dowdall and questioned “his relationship with the truth".

"A significant question hangs over Jonathan Dowdall's character," she said of the former Sinn Féin councillor, “the court must approach his truthfulness with scepticism and extreme care”.

A conversation between Mr Hutch and Mr Dowdall as they travelled to Northern Ireland in March 2016 was secretly taped by Gardai and was among evidence in the gangland “trial of the century”.

In one conversation, Mr Dowdall told Mr Hutch that Ms Lou McDonald had used his family for money and votes, which she strongly denied on Monday.

She said: “I have never met Gerard Hutch. I have never received money or electoral support from Gerard Hutch. Jonathan Dowdall should never have been a member of Sinn Féin.”

The hit was described as a “meticulously planned high-velocity assassination attempt" carried out by a six-man team which left one man dead and two others injured.

Ms Justice Tara Burns said it "sparked mayhem on the streets of Dublin" and resulted in a "significant number of callous murders" but that audio evidence did not prove Mr Hutch was one of the hit squad.