The Sino Golf Holdings (HKG:361) Share Price Is Down 87% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset

As every investor would know, not every swing hits the sweet spot. But you want to avoid the really big losses like the plague. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of Sino Golf Holdings Limited (HKG:361) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 87%. That would be a disturbing experience. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 83% in a year. Furthermore, it's down 78% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Sino Golf Holdings isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years, Sino Golf Holdings saw its revenue grow by 9.4% per year, compound. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So it seems unlikely the 49% share price drop (each year) is entirely about the revenue. More likely, the market was spooked by the cost of that revenue. If you buy into companies that lose money then you always risk losing money yourself. Just don't lose the lesson.

While the broader market gained around 0.9% in the last year, Sino Golf Holdings shareholders lost 83%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 28% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

