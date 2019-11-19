Is Sino Splendid Holdings Limited's (HKG:8006) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers?

Chi Wa Chow has been the CEO of Sino Splendid Holdings Limited (HKG:8006) since 2013. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Chi Wa Chow's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Sino Splendid Holdings Limited is worth HK$43m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as HK$858k for the year to December 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at HK$720k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under HK$1.6b, and the median CEO total compensation was HK$1.7m.

A first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Chi Wa Chow is paid less than the average total compensation paid by similar sized companies. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Sino Splendid Holdings has changed over time.

Is Sino Splendid Holdings Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Sino Splendid Holdings Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 38% per year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 9.3% over last year.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. And the modest revenue growth over 12 months isn't much comfort against the reduced earnings per share. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Sino Splendid Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 64% over three years, some Sino Splendid Holdings Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

It looks like Sino Splendid Holdings Limited pays its CEO less than similar sized companies.

The compensation paid to Chi Wa Chow is lower than is usual at similar sized companies, but the eps growth is lacking, just like the returns (over three years). While one could argue it is appropriate for the CEO to be paid less than other CEOs of similar sized companies, given company performance, we would not call the pay overly generous. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Sino Splendid Holdings shares with their own money (free access).

If you want to buy a stock that is better than Sino Splendid Holdings, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

