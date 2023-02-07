A SinoCloud Group Limited (Catalist:5EK) insider increased their holdings by 1,322% last year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in SinoCloud Group Limited's (Catalist:5EK ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

SinoCloud Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Dai Zhang made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for S$2.6m worth of shares at a price of S$0.00077 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (S$0.001), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does SinoCloud Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that SinoCloud Group insiders own 46% of the company, worth about S$7.2m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The SinoCloud Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no SinoCloud Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like SinoCloud Group insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that SinoCloud Group is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 4 of those are concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

