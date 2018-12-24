Is Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited’s (HKG:934) CEO Pay Fair?

Zhi Ye has been the CEO of Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited (HKG:934) since 2002. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Zhi Ye’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of HK$8.4b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth HK$3.0m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at HK$972k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from HK$3.1b to HK$13b, and the median CEO compensation was HK$3.3m.

So Zhi Ye is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn’t tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Sinopec Kantons Holdings, below.

Is Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited Growing?

Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 5.8% a year, over the last three years It saw its revenue drop -12% over the last year.

I generally like to see a little revenue growth, but the improvement in EPS is good. These two metric are moving in different directions, so while it’s hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching.

Has Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 20% over three years, many shareholders in Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary…

Remuneration for Zhi Ye is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

We would like to see somewhat stronger per share growth. And it’s hard to argue that the returns over the last three years have delighted. So it would take a bold person to suggest the pay is too modest. Shareholders may want to check for free if Sinopec Kantons Holdings insiders are buying or selling shares.

