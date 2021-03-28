Sinopharm needs trial results to decide if COVID-19 vaccine needs booster shot: executive

FILE PHOTO: Vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Karachi
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) will need to assess results from overseas Phase III clinical trials to decide whether its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine should be followed by a booster shot, a company executive said on Sunday.

Regulators and vaccine developers are looking at whether booster doses are necessary amid concerns that emerging variants of the new coronavirus might weaken protection of vaccines designed against older strains.

Antibodies triggered by Sinopharm's regular vaccines last about six months based on clinical trial data, Zhang Yuntao, vice president at China National Biotec Group (CNBG), an affiliate of Sinopharm, said on Sunday.

"The preliminary results so far showed that the booster vaccination can effectively increase the neutralizing antibody titer and antibody persistence, and also effectively improve the vaccine's ability to resist mutations," Zhang said at a news conference.

"Is a booster shot needed? When will the booster be given? The answer should be based on the results of future phase III clinical studies," Zhang said.

Antibodies triggered by two COVID-19 vaccine products from Sinopharm both have "pretty good" neutralising effect on variants found in Britain and South Africa, Zhang told a news conference, citing results from lab tests using blood samples taken from clinical trial participants.

Lab testing was ongoing for variants found in Brazil and Zimbabwe, Zhang said.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Recommended Stories

  • Booster shots may be needed until infections die down, study suggests

    Vaccine producers such as Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson are already working on boosters for their vaccines to be more effective against variants.

  • UK plans COVID-19 vaccine boosters for people over-70s from September: The Telegraph

    The booster COVID-19 vaccine will be given to those aged over 70 as well as frontline NHS and social care workers, the report added. UK government and Public Health England were not immediately available to Reuters request for comment.

  • U.S. spy agencies warn Biden of possible Taliban takeover of Afghanistan -NY Times

    U.S. intelligence agencies have told the Biden administration that the Taliban could overrun most of Afghanistan within two to three years if U.S. troops leave before a power-sharing deal is reached between the warring sides, a news report said on Friday. Such a takeover potentially would allow al Qaeda to rebuild in Afghanistan, the New York Times reported, quoting anonymous U.S. officials. President Joe Biden is deciding whether to meet a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of the last 3,500 American troops that was set in a February 2020 accord struck with the Taliban under his predecessor, Donald Trump.

  • Exclusive: Over-70s to get booster Covid vaccines from September

    Over-70s will start to get booster Covid vaccines from September to protect them from new virus variants as the Government drives ahead with its jabs rollout. In an interview with The Telegraph, Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, revealed details of the plan, which will see some people have three doses within the first 10 months of the jabs being in use. The first booster doses will go to people in the top four priority groups for the original rollout – those aged over 70 as well as frontline NHS and social care workers. Mr Zahawi also revealed that ministers were expecting up to eight vaccines to be available by the autumn with a number made in the UK, including one that could protect from three different Covid variants in a single jab. Asked when the booster jabs would begin, he said: "The most likely date will be September. Jonathan Van-Tam [the deputy chief medical officer] thinks that if we are going to see a requirement for a booster jab to protect the most vulnerable, [it] would be around September.”

  • LaMarcus Aldridge, Andre Drummond top the list of possible buyout options

    Several players who weren’t traded, and a few who were traded, will work buyouts. Here’s a list of players that are already available, or expected to be available, via the buyout market.

  • Myanmar coup: US 'horrified' by deadliest day since military takeover

    International outrage grows over the deadliest day since last month's coup.

  • After a stray dog stole a unicorn toy from a store five times, animal control bought it for him

    Sisu, a one-year-old stray dog, was adopted the next day after the Duplin County Animal Control in North Carolina posted about his criminal behavior.

  • Finally There’s Good News for the Giant Boat Wedged in the Suez Canal

    Satellogic/Handout via ReutersThe cargo ship that has blocked the Suez Canal since Tuesday—and epitomized the mood of a battered and exhausted public—could be freed on Saturday night, some optimistic reports suggest.But, as the ship’s calamitous journey has so far indicated, there is plenty that could still go wrong.Yukito Higaki, president of the Japanese company that owns the Ever Given, said he hoped that a weekend high tide and the dislodging efforts already underway would help to refloat the ship, NBC reported. He also apologized for the multi-billion dollar mess. “We apologize for blocking the traffic and causing the tremendous trouble and worry to many people, including the involved parties,” Higaki said.Releasing Container Ship From Suez Canal Could Capsize ItThe blockade on one of the busiest shipping routes in the world has stalled hundreds of vessels and triggered an unfurling trade crisis. The jam has held up nearly $10 billion in trade each day, according to The New York Times, and added another layer of stress onto an industry already kneecapped by pandemic-induced lockdowns.Bloomberg reports that Ikea is among the slew of companies facing supply-chain issues, which is stressful news to anyone in the market for a cheap bookshelf. The Swedish company is reportedly “considering all options to ensure availability of products.” Construction equipment company Caterpillar “is said to be considering airlifting products if necessary.”In some positive news, the 1,312-foot long Ever Given ship had moved slightly as of Saturday morning, Reuters reports. The ship’s rudder finally began to operate on Friday night, and by the afternoon the stern had moved as well.One Suez Canal pilot told CNN that he believed the ship could be removed by Saturday night. “The locomotives are now full force and the ship is starting to operate its machines,” Hend Fathy Hussein, a spokeswoman for the Suez Canal Economic Zone, wrote on Facebook. “[B]ut it hasn’t been floating yet.”Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, said in a press conference on Saturday that he “could not say” when the ship might be free. Unusually strong winds continue to hinder attempts to move it. Hundreds of ships wait in the Red Sea as the Ever Given remains lodged in the Suez Canal. Mahmoud Khaled/AFP via Getty The BBC reported that 14 tugboats are aiding in Saturday’s refloating efforts. High winds were initially blamed for the grounding, but Rabie said on Saturday that human error may have played a part, too.“The weather was one reason, but maybe there was a technical error, or a human error,” he said.Workers are currently digging out the stuck ship and using tugboats to dislodge it. A worst case scenario, Rabie said, would be removing some of the cargo to lighten the load.The Ever Given has a capacity for 20,000 containers; according to the BBC removing that weight could take “weeks” and require “specialist equipment.” If the ship is not freed on Saturday, the Times reported that its “best chance” might come on Monday, when a high tide is predicted that could helpfully push up water levels.The canal provides a thoroughfare for around 15 percent of global shipping traffic.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Seth Rogen confirms Emma Watson walked off 'This Is the End' set after refusing to shoot Channing Tatum gimp scene

    The scene in question was one of the movie's most graphic, starring Danny McBride as a cannibal who has Tatum on a leash as his gimp.

  • Hunting rare birds in Pakistan to feed the sex drive of princes

    A glimpse into the closed world of hunts for houbara bustards, thought by some to be an aphrodisiac.

  • Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea

    The Philippine military is sending light fighter aircraft to fly over hundreds of Chinese vessels in disputed waters in the South China Sea, its defence minister said, as he repeated his demand the flotilla be withdrawn immediately. International concern is growing over what the Philippines has described as a "swarming and threatening presence" of more than 200 Chinese vessels that Manila believes were manned by maritime militia. The boats were moored at the Whitsun Reef within Manila's 200-mile exclusive economic zone..

  • Expelled from US at night, migrant families weigh next steps

    In one of Mexico's most notorious cities for organized crime, migrants are expelled from the United States throughout the night, exhausted from the journey, disillusioned about not getting a chance to seek asylum and at a crossroads about where to go next. Marisela Ramirez, who was returned to Reynosa about 4 a.m. Thursday, brought her 14-year-old son and left five other children — one only 8 months old — in Guatemala because she couldn't afford to pay smugglers more money. Now, facing another agonizing choice, she leaned toward sending her son across the border alone to settle with a sister in Missouri, aware that the United States is allowing unaccompanied children to pursue asylum.

  • Calls to boycott Coca-Cola after Biden called Georgia's planned voting restrictions 'Jim Crow in the 21st Century'

    The pressure comes after the omnibus bill of voter restrictions put forward by Republican lawmakers in Georgia was signed on Thursday.

  • 'I'll show you what patriotism looks like': Ohio official bares chest, reveals scars to decry anti-Asian racism

    A township trustee in a Cincinnati suburb stunned those gathered for the regular meeting by unbuttoning his shirt – to send a message about racism.

  • My best friend is going through with her pandemic wedding. How do I cancel after agreeing to be a bridesmaid?

    Prepare for your friend to be upset over your last-minute decision. Be honest with them about how you came to your decision, to soften the blow.

  • Halle Berry calls out 'disgusting' racist comments made by a New York radio host who compared her skin to toast

    The radio segment on Buffalo's 97 Rock mentioned Halle Barry alongside other Black women, including Serena Williams and Gayle King.

  • A trans woman said she was stopped by airport security after scanners flagged her body parts as 'an anomaly'

    Rosalynne Montoya, a trans model and activist, said gendered body scans at airport security checkpoints make travel distressing for trans people.

  • The days of China ‘hiding and biding’ its might are officially over

    The days of China ‘hiding and biding’ on the world stage are clearly now over. That maxim, espoused by Deng Xiaoping, China's leader from 1978 to 1989, advocated concealing the nation's might from the world and going about its business quietly. Today the reverse is true. Beijing’s sanctions against the UK and EU - targeting MPs, academics, even legal groups - show the regime of Xi Jinping will not tolerate dissent from anyone, anywhere. The signs of a fresh approach to critics of China, both at home and abroad, have been piling up. There was the imposition of the national security law on Hong Kong, criminalising dissent within the territory but also - ominously - said to apply globally. Foreign media outlets including the Telegraph have come under attack from Beijing for coverage of China that doesn’t align with the official narrative. Just this week, foreign brands including Burberry and H&M were hit by a state-orchestrated boycott after they stopped sourcing cotton from Xinjiang over forced labour concerns. Why the sudden surge of aggression? China is the fastest growing power in the world, and Beijing is tired of being criticised and bullied by the West. The regime's tit-for-tat sanctions show China's leaders now consider themselves powerful enough to fight back against the old powers of the West – the underlying message being, ‘anything you can do, we can do too.’ “The days when foreign powers could force China open its doors with cannons are long gone; also gone are the days when several so-called scholars and media could unscrupulously malign China in collusion without being punished,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying declared this week. So China is flexing its muscles to challenge a rules-based world order set by the West in a campaign to be treated as an equal. It plays well at home.

  • Prince Harry has an impressive résumé. See his entire job history, from 10 years in the military to fighting misinformation in the US.

    Prince Harry has taken on two new jobs in the past week, advocating for mental health and fighting misinformation in the US.

  • Oprah Winfrey said she's fully vaccinated, and she's throwing a big taco party when her friends are too

    Winfrey said she's only left her "bubble" three times during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those was to interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.