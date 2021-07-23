Sinopharm's COVID-19 shot offers weaker protection among elderly - study

FILE PHOTO: The 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine was less effective in offering protection against the disease among the elderly, according to the results of a Hungarian study.

The study of 450 participants who had received two doses of the vaccine showed measurable antibody levels were present in about 90% of people under the age of 50, but the protection reduced as age increased.

The estimated probability of no antibody response was about 25% in people aged 60 and about 50% at the age of 80 years, according to the study, which was published on medRxiv https://bit.ly/3BvNgIl earlier this week and has not been peer-reviewed.

Several elderly subjects were unable to produce any protective antibodies, suggesting that measures should be put in place to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19 among them, the study's authors said.

But the authors warned that the reliable estimation of a direct relationship between the risk of the COVID-19 disease, hospitalization, or death and the antibody levels after vaccination is extremely difficult.

Sinopharm, formally known as China National Pharmaceutical Group, was not immediately available for comment.

The two-dose vaccine is one of the most widely used COVID-19 shots in China, and Sinopharm has agreed to provide up to 170 million doses of the shot to the global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX through to the middle of 2022.

A recent study showed the vaccine elicited weaker antibody responses against the Delta variant, which was first found in India and is now the dominant variant worldwide.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Over 600,000 Brits Ordered to Self-Isolate Last Week in Delta-Fueled ‘Pingdemic’

    Reuters/Peter NichollsIf you stick your head out of a window in England right now, the chances are you’ll hear a notification alert followed by a bellowed expletive.A staggering 618,903 people in England and Wales—that’s around one in every hundred people—were told to isolate last week after coming into suspected contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. The alerts, sent out by the U.K. government’s bluetooth-powered contact tracing app, advise users not to leave their homes for

  • France starts supply bridge to help Tunisia cope with virus

    France has established a “maritime bridge” to provide COVID-19 vaccines and medical oxygen to Tunisia, which is in the midst of one of Africa’s worst coronavirus outbreaks. In the past five days, France has flown 1.1 million vaccine doses to the North African country, French Tourism Minister Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne told France-Info radio.

  • Car chip shortage to abate, smartphones could be next: industry execs

    The semiconductor shortage that has gripped the world could last well into 2022 and hit smartphone production next, foreshadowing deficient supply for a range of appliances and industrial equipment, industry executives and an economist said. The automotive sector has suffered the most this year but supply to the sector could improve relatively soon, with China taking up some production demand that Taiwan could not meet, ING Greater China chief economist Iris Pang told Reuters Global Markets Forum this week. Taiwanese semiconductor companies have boosted production in China as blackouts and ongoing COVID-19 social distancing measures disrupted factory output and port operations in Taiwan, she said.

  • Thailand Limits Domestic Travel As COVID-19 Cases Surge

    Travel within Thailand is getting more complicated.

  • China’s Sinopharm vaccine may offer weak COVID-19 protection for elderly, says study

    A survey of blood samples taken from 450 people in Hungary at least two weeks after their second Sinopharm dose found that 90% under 50 years old developed protective antibodies. But the percentage declined with age, and 50% of those over 80 had none.

  • WH: Of COVID-19 cases this week, 40% originated in Florida, Texas and Missouri

    At a briefing Thursday, Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said that 40% of all coronavirus cases this week were concentrated in Florida, Texas and Missouri. He added that for the second week in a row, Florida accounted for 20% of all the cases in the nation.

  • Olympics-Rowing-Monday races moved to Sunday due to 'adverse weather' forecast

    Monday's Olympic rowing races have been moved to Sunday, the World Rowing Executive Committee said on Friday, citing concerns over an inclement weather forecast. "Adverse weather is expected on Monday 26 July 2021 which would bring high winds and strong gusts creating probably unequal and potentially unrowable racing conditions," the committee said in a statement. The announcement follows in the footsteps of the 2016 Rio Olympics, when high winds forced disruptions to the competition schedule, though competitors at the Sea Forest Waterway on Friday offered generally favourable reviews of the Tokyo course.

  • Boris Johnson urges Angela Merkel to support Northern Ireland Protocol renegotiation

    The Prime Minister has urged Angela Merkel to back his plan for the Northern Ireland Protocol to be renegotiated after Brussels ruled out fresh talks. During a phone call from Chequers (where he is currently self-isolating) Boris Johnson told the outgoing German Chancellor on Thursday that the disruption being caused to Northern Irish businesses by the protocol was not sustainable. “He urged the Chancellor and the EU collectively to engage in a constructive and detailed discussion on the UK’s pr

  • Argentina threatens to cancel deal for Sputnik vaccine as Russia fails to deliver

    Moscow owes 18.5m doses, leaving Argentina in a ‘very critical situation’ with only 12% fully vaccinated, leaked letter reveals A shipment of doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 is seen after arriving at Ezeiza international airport, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in January. Photograph: Agustín Marcarian/Reuters Argentina’s gamble on Sputnik V vaccine has left it in a “very critical situation” because of Russia’s failure to fulfill delivery commitments, according to an official letter

  • Australia's drug regulator approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds

    Australia's drug regulator has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for use with 12 to 15-year-olds, Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Friday, as the country fights an outbreak of the Delta variant in three states. The Therapeutic Goods Administration has thoroughly assessed the domestic and international evidence before extending its approval for the Pfizer vaccine to be administered to this age group, Hunt said in a statement. Similar clearances for the use of the vaccine in children were approved several weeks ago by regulators in the United States, European Union and Britain.

  • WHO urges collaboration on virus origin after China rejects inquiry plan

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Health Organization (WHO) called on Friday for all countries to work together to investigate the origins of the coronavirus that caused COVID-19, a day after China rejected plans for more checks on labs and markets in its territory. The first human cases of COVID-19 were reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. China has repeatedly dismissed theories that the virus leaked from one of its laboratories.

  • White woman making 'improved' congee apologizes

    The company claimed to have altered the traditional rice porridge to fit “your modern palate” and “improve” a dish that’s long been beloved across Asia.

  • Florida man arrested at CLT for what was under the bulge in his shirt, officials say

    The discovery weighed just 6 pounds, but it’s worth more than $200,000, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

  • At least 33 dead, 8 missing from central China flooding

    Flooding from torrential rain in China's Henan province has killed at least 33 people this week and eight more remain missing, according to CNN.The big picture: Flooding has displaced hundreds of thousands of people and led to at least 1.22 billion yuan (around $190 million) in damage across the province, which is home to more than 99 million people. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Flooding was particularly damaging in Zhengzhou, Henan's capital, where

  • Flood deaths in central Chinese city climb to 51

    The death toll from catastrophic flooding in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou has risen to 51, state media reported Friday. The official China Daily newspaper and other media said the number included just Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province. The reports said losses in Zhengzhou totaled about $10 billion as the city continues to drain inundated areas, remove mud and cart away damaged vehicles and household items.

  • Spacing Pfizer COVID shots boosts antibody levels after initial drop -study

    A longer gap between doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine leads to higher overall antibody levels than a shorter gap, a British study found on Friday, but there is a sharp drop in antibody levels after the first dose. "For the longer dosing interval ... neutralising antibody levels against the Delta variant were poorly induced after a single dose, and not maintained during the interval before the second dose," the authors of the study, which is being led by the University of Oxford, said. "Following two vaccine doses, neutralising antibody levels were twice as high after the longer dosing interval compared with the shorter dosing interval."

  • New COVID-19 vaccine warnings don't mean it's unsafe – they mean the system to report side effects is working

    Put into context, the benefits of vaccination still far outweigh the risks of rare adverse events. PenWin/iStock via Getty Images PlusWhile the COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the U.S. have been proved to be safe and effective, recent reports of rare adverse events, or side effects, have raised concerns. On July 12, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration approved an update to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine fact sheet to include an increased risk of the rare nerve condition Guill

  • China's Zhengzhou begins cleanup after deadly storms

    Residents of the storm-ravaged central Chinese city of Zhengzhou on Thursday were shoveling mud from their homes and hauling away wrecked cars and piles of destroyed belongings following floods that killed at least 33 people in the city and surrounding areas. Rains continued to pound parts of Henan province of which Zhengzhou is the capital city. In the worst incident in Zhengzhou, 12 people died Tuesday night in the subway system when it was inundated with flood waters.

  • First Miami-Dubai flight touches down at MIA, start of four weekly Emirates trips

    The first direct flight between Dubai and Miami arrived at Miami International Airport on Thursday.

  • New COVID-19 cruise rules: Canadians wanting to vacation aboard may be restricted if they took mixed vaccine doses

    While cruises continue to be in big demand for Canadians travellers, particularly for 2022 departures, different vaccination requirements globally could impact your ability to take your next cruise vacation.