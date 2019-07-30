Will Sinosoft Technology Group Limited's (HKG:1297) Earnings Grow In The Years Ahead?

The latest earnings release Sinosoft Technology Group Limited's (HKG:1297) announced in April 2019 showed that the business benefited from a slight tailwind, eventuating to a single-digit earnings growth of 2.9%. Investors may find it useful to understand how market analysts view Sinosoft Technology Group's earnings growth outlook over the next few years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Market analysts' prospects for the upcoming year seems optimistic, with earnings increasing by a robust 22%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates arriving at double digit 58% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting CN¥473m by 2022.

While it is useful to be aware of the rate of growth each year relative to today’s level, it may be more beneficial to analyze the rate at which the earnings are growing on average every year. The benefit of this technique is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of Sinosoft Technology Group's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I put a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 23%. This means that, we can expect Sinosoft Technology Group will grow its earnings by 23% every year for the next couple of years.

For Sinosoft Technology Group, there are three relevant aspects you should look at:

