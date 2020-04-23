Sinotrans Limited (HKG:598): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend?

After looking at Sinotrans Limited's (SEHK:598) latest earnings announcement (31 December 2019), I found it useful to revisit the company's performance in the past couple of years and assess this against the most recent figures. As a long-term investor I tend to focus on earnings trend, rather than a single number at one point in time. Also, comparing it against an industry benchmark to understand whether it outperformed, or is simply riding an industry wave, is a crucial aspect. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways.

How Well Did 598 Perform?

598's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of CN¥2.8b has increased by 3.7% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 17%, indicating the rate at which 598 is growing has slowed down. To understand what's happening, let’s take a look at what’s going on with margins and whether the rest of the industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, Sinotrans has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 9.7% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 2.6% is below the HK Logistics industry of 4.0%, indicating Sinotrans's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Sinotrans’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 5.5% to 4.3%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 36% to 41% over the past 5 years.

Sinotrans's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Sinotrans gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I recommend you continue to research Sinotrans to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

