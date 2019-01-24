How Do Sinotrans Limited’s (HKG:598) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers?

Today we are going to look at Sinotrans Limited (HKG:598) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Sinotrans:

0.054 = CN¥2.2b ÷ (CN¥63b – CN¥23b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Sinotrans has an ROCE of 5.4%.

Does Sinotrans Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In this analysis, Sinotrans’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 7.9% average reported by the Logistics industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Sinotrans’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.





Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Sinotrans.

How Sinotrans’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Sinotrans has total assets of CN¥63b and current liabilities of CN¥23b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 36% of its total assets. Sinotrans’s middling level of current liabilities have the effect of boosting its ROCE a bit.

Our Take On Sinotrans’s ROCE

Unfortunately, its ROCE is still uninspiring, and there are potentially more attractive prospects out there.