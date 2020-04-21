What Is Sinotruk (Hong Kong)'s (HKG:3808) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (HKG:3808) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 32%, after some slippage. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 15% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

See our latest analysis for Sinotruk (Hong Kong)

Does Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Sinotruk (Hong Kong)'s P/E of 11.96 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (9.9) for companies in the machinery industry is lower than Sinotruk (Hong Kong)'s P/E.

SEHK:3808 Price Estimation Relative to Market April 21st 2020 More

That means that the market expects Sinotruk (Hong Kong) will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong)'s earnings per share fell by 23% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 52%.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong)'s Balance Sheet

With net cash of CN¥19b, Sinotruk (Hong Kong) has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 47% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Sinotruk (Hong Kong)'s P/E Ratio

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) has a P/E of 12.0. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 9.6. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the healthy balance sheet means the company retains the potential for future growth. If this growth fails to materialise, the current high P/E could prove to be temporary, as the share price falls. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Sinotruk (Hong Kong) recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 9.1 to 12.0 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.