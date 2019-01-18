Is SinterCast AB (publ) (STO:SINT) Potentially Underrated?

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of SinterCast AB (publ) (STO:SINT), there’s is a financially-healthy company with an impressive history and a excellent future outlook. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on SinterCast here.

Flawless balance sheet with outstanding track record

SINT delivered a bottom-line expansion of 52% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. The strong earnings growth is reflected in impressive double-digit 31% return to shareholders, which is an notable feat for the company.

OM:SINT Future Profit January 18th 19 More

SINT is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. Investors should not worry about SINT’s debt levels because the company has none! This implies that the company is running its operations purely on off equity funding. which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Therefore the company has plenty of headroom to grow, and the ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

OM:SINT Historical Debt January 18th 19 More

Next Steps:

For SinterCast, I’ve compiled three essential factors you should further research:

Valuation: What is SINT worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SINT is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Income vs Capital Gains: Does SINT return gains to shareholders through reinvesting in itself and growing earnings, or redistribute a decent portion of earnings as dividends? Our historical dividend yield visualization quickly tells you what your can expect from SINT as an investment. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of SINT? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



