Is SinterCast AB (publ) (STO:SINT) A Financially Sound Company?

Zero-debt allows substantial financial flexibility, especially for small-cap companies like SinterCast AB (publ) (STO:SINT), as the company does not have to adhere to strict debt covenants. However, it also faces higher cost of capital given interest cost is generally lower than equity. Zero-debt can alleviate some risk associated with the company meeting debt obligations, but this doesn’t automatically mean SINT has outstanding financial strength. I recommend you look at the following hurdles to assess SINT’s financial health.

Check out our latest analysis for SinterCast

Is SINT right in choosing financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

Debt capital generally has lower cost of capital compared to equity funding. However, the trade-off is debtholders’ higher claim on company assets in the event of liquidation and stringent obligations around capital management. Either SINT does not have access to cheap capital, or it may believe this trade-off is not worth it. This makes sense only if the company has a competitive edge and is growing fast off its equity capital. A double-digit revenue growth of 24% is considered relatively high for a small-cap company like SINT. So, it is acceptable that the company is opting for a zero-debt capital structure currently as it may need to raise debt to fuel expansion in the future.

OM:SINT Historical Debt December 26th 18 More

Does SINT’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Given zero long-term debt on its balance sheet, SinterCast has no solvency issues, which is used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. But another important aspect of financial health is liquidity: the company’s ability to meet short-term obligations, including payments to suppliers and employees. Looking at SINT’s kr9.2m in current liabilities, the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of kr55m, with a current ratio of 5.97x. Having said that, a ratio above 3x may be considered excessive by some investors, yet this is not usually a major negative for a company.

Next Steps:

As a high-growth company, it may be beneficial for SINT to have some financial flexibility, hence zero-debt. Since there is also no concerns around SINT’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. Going forward, its financial position may be different. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how SINT has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research SinterCast to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for SINT’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for SINT’s outlook. Valuation: What is SINT worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SINT is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



