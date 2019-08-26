How Do Sintercom India Limited’s (NSE:SINTERCOM) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers?

Today we are going to look at Sintercom India Limited (NSE:SINTERCOM) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Sintercom India:

0.11 = ₹114m ÷ (₹1.5b - ₹460m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Sintercom India has an ROCE of 11%.

Is Sintercom India's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Sintercom India's ROCE is meaningfully below the Auto Components industry average of 15%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Separate from how Sintercom India stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

We can see that , Sintercom India currently has an ROCE of 11%, less than the 16% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Sintercom India's past growth compares to other companies.

NSEI:SINTERCOM Past Revenue and Net Income, August 26th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Sintercom India? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Sintercom India's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Sintercom India has total liabilities of ₹460m and total assets of ₹1.5b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 31% of its total assets. Sintercom India's middling level of current liabilities have the effect of boosting its ROCE a bit.

Our Take On Sintercom India's ROCE