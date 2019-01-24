Is Sintex Plastics Technology Limited’s (NSE:SINTEXPLAST) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Sintex Plastics Technology Limited’s (NSE:SINTEXPLAST) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Sintex Plastics Technology has a P/E ratio of 8.68, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 12%.

How Do You Calculate Sintex Plastics Technology’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Sintex Plastics Technology:

P/E of 8.68 = ₹23.55 ÷ ₹2.71 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Sintex Plastics Technology’s earnings per share fell by 51% in the last twelve months.

How Does Sintex Plastics Technology’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (18.2) for companies in the building industry is higher than Sintex Plastics Technology’s P/E.

This suggests that market participants think Sintex Plastics Technology will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Sintex Plastics Technology’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals a substantial 213% of Sintex Plastics Technology’s market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Bottom Line On Sintex Plastics Technology’s P/E Ratio

Sintex Plastics Technology trades on a P/E ratio of 8.7, which is below the IN market average of 16.7. The P/E reflects market pessimism that probably arises from the lack of recent EPS growth, paired with significant leverage.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold they key to an excellent investment decision.