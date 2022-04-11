Sinton Uber driver arrested after allegedly kidnapping teenager in Portland

A Sinton Uber driver was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a teenager in Portland on Friday.

Ordering a ride through the Uber app.

The San Patricio County Sheriff's Office said they received a call for help from a 16-year-old boy who claimed to be kidnapped by his Uber driver.

The boy told investigators he requested an Uber for a ride to Rockport from Portland. He said the driver gave him a drink and he woke up at a residence in Sinton, San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said in a post.

The boy walked to a nearby house and called for help. Investigators interviewed the boy and verified his claims, obtained a search warrant and arrested the 44-year-old Uber driver.

Jaime Morin, 44, was arrested for indecency with a child and remains in the San Patricio County Jail. His bond is set at $75,000.

The driver was identified as Jaime Javier Morin.

Morin was arrested for indecency with a child and remains in the San Patricio County Jail. His bond is set at $75,000.

More news

More: Strong winds, elevated fire weather conditions expected in Corpus Christi area

More: Firefighters: Padre Island grass fire under control after burning through 15 to 20 acres

More: Corps of Engineers proposes $157 million to finish port's ship channel improvement project

Ashlee Burns covers trending and breaking news in South Texas. See our subscription options and special offers at Caller.com/subscribe

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Sinton Uber driver arrested after allegedly kidnapping teenager