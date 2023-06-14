Sintor-Modified 2020 Ford F-450 Crew Cab Limited 4x4 Is Selling On Bring A Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Power, customization, and unparalleled style.

The Sintor-Modified 2020 Ford F-450 Crew Cab Limited 4x4 is an extraordinary example of automotive customization, combining raw power, impressive modifications, and exquisite design. Purchased new by the current owner and customized by Sintor Trucks of Rocklin, California, this truck stands out with its carbon-fiber body panels, striking metallic black repaint, and an array of performance-enhancing and aesthetic upgrades. In this article, we explore the remarkable features and modifications that make this Sintor-Modified F-450 a standout in the world of heavy-duty pickups.

The Sintor-Modified F-450 showcases an impressive list of exterior modifications. The truck received carbon-fiber fenders, bed sides, and a hood scoop, which were complemented by a stunning metallic black paint job with orange flake. Addictive Desert Designs Stealth Fighter bumpers, a Sintor carbon-fiber grille shell and insert, 2019 F-150 LED headlights, and painted taillights contribute to the truck's unique appearance. Rigid LED lighting, tinted windows, and widened inner wheel wells add to its aggressive stance, while an adjustable Gen Y receiver hitch and upside-down mounted Warn winches provide practical utility and off-road readiness.

Equipped with off-road prowess, this F-450 features 20" Sintor wheels with orange rock rings, wrapped in massive 46" Michelin X tires. The suspension setup includes King Off-Road Racing Shocks adjustable coilovers with external reservoirs, lower control arms, steering stabilizers, and track bars. Rear leaf springs from Deaver Suspension and Firestone Airide reversible-sleeve springs offer enhanced handling and load-carrying capability. A Viair onboard air compressor ensures optimal tire pressure control during off-road adventures.

Inside the cabin, the Sintor-Modified F-450 boasts luxurious and functional features. Power-adjustable ventilated, heated, and massaging front bucket seats, along with a heated rear bench, are upholstered in black leather with orange stitching and tan accents. The color-coordinated dashboard and door panels add a touch of refinement. Modern amenities include dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, a dual-panel sunroof, adaptive cruise control, and a Sync infotainment system with an 8" touchscreen. The interior is further enhanced with a Mosconi Pro 5|30 five-channel amplifier and three Focal Utopia M SUB10WM 10" subwoofers, delivering an immersive audio experience.

Under the hood, the Sintor-Modified F-450 is equipped with a formidable 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel V8 engine, generating 475 horsepower and an impressive 1,050 lb-ft of torque. This powertrain is complemented by Sinister Diesel intake and exhaust systems, providing enhanced performance and an exhilarating exhaust note. An Edge Products Insight CTS3 digital tuner optimizes engine performance, while an oversize fuel tank ensures extended driving range.

The Sintor-Modified 2020 Ford F-450 Crew Cab Limited 4x4 is a remarkable example of automotive customization and engineering excellence. From its carbon-fiber body panels and striking metallic black paint to its powerful performance and off-road capabilities, this truck leaves an indelible impression. With an array of modifications, including upgraded suspension, lighting enhancements, and advanced audio technology, it offers a driving experience that is both thrilling and luxurious. The Sintor-Modified F-450 stands as a testament to the dedication and creativity of the team at Sintor Trucks, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of heavy-duty pickup trucks.

