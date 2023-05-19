Sinzae Reed's family questions why no murder charges as Saturday protest planned

DeJuan Sharp, a spokesperson for the Sinzae Reed family, stands Friday in front of a Black Lives Matter mural wall on The Vanderelli Room, an outdoor art gallery in Franklinton, where Sinzae Reed’s face has been recently added at top right.

When Megan Reed found out about an indictment being filed in the case against the man who killed her 13-year-old son Sinzae in October, she was hoping to see a murder charge.

Instead, Krieg Butler, 36, is facing two felony charges, but neither is directly related to Sinzae's shooting death on Oct. 12, 2022 in the Hilltop.

Butler was indicted Friday by a Franklin County grand jury on charges of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence. He could not be reached by The Dispatch for comment.

"She really wanted to know why they chose these charges and why didn’t they charge Krieg a little bit harder," DeJuan Sharp, who serves as a spokesperson for the Reed family, said. "Why wasn’t he charged with shooting in a school zone, shooting at other buildings and wanton endangerment?"

Sharp said Reed did not feel comfortable speaking on Friday as she was processing the indictment and the disappointment over no murder charge being filed against Butler.

According to Columbus police, Butler, who is white, fatally shot Sinzae, who is Black, outside at the Wedgewood Apartments complex where they both resided. An autopsy report by the Franklin County Coroner's Office later revealed Reed was shot twice — once in the right wrist and once in the chest.

Within about 24 hours of the shooting, police had arrested Butler and charged him with murder. After Butler told authorities he shot in self-defense, Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack’s office dropped the charges to await additional evidence from city homicide detectives.

There has not yet been any public confirmation by Columbus police or the prosecutor's office of whether Sinzae had a firearm or not, and there have been multiple narratives about that in the months following his death.

The case was presented to a grand jury on Wednesday and Thursday with the grand jury issuing their decision on Friday morning.

"You have to be optimistic and have the faith in the system that it will work for you," Sharp said.

Reed, Sharp and other relatives had gone to Franklin County Common Pleas Court and sat outside the grand jury room on the first day of proceedings in an effort to try and learn any information they could about what might be decided.

"We didn't want to be shut up, we wanted to have justice," Sharp said.

Reed and Sharp have been involved in a few protests in the seven months since Sinzae was killed, but largely wanted to let the system work.

UNDER FIRE: Ohio divided: Ohio's gun laws have seen major changes in 20 years. What happened?

"We wanted the state and the police to have every resource that they needed. We feel like us respecting the system ended up with we’re not getting respected by the system," he said.

The family plans to participate in a "Justice for Them All" protest at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Ohio Statehouse.

While the protest will be about Sinzae's case, Sharp said it will also be about the larger issues with people losing their rights, particularly those who are minorities.

"There’s a lot that people can stand together with regardless of skin tone, skin color and what neighborhood you live in," Sharp said. "Our elected officials dropped the ball. Gov. Mike DeWine, in his rush to put stand your ground laws, left our police and our courthouses up to their own devices. They're not taking any time to write these laws out or think about what would happen. It was out of fear, and it feels like Jim Crow."

Related: Timeline: How Ohio gun laws have changed in last 20 years

Sharp said Reed and Sinzae's family are appreciative of the investigation Columbus police did into Sinzae's death and are now hoping federal investigators will step in to file additional charges against Butler.

According to court records, Butler had a prior misdemeanor domestic violence conviction that, under federal law, would bar him from possessing a firearm.

"Since they’re charging him with improper use of a firearm, either he’s going to have to plea or he’ll have to go to court. He’ll be on court record that he was not supposed to have his gun. The FBI and the (Department of Justice) are supposed to pick that up," Sharp said.

"They’ve always said the gun crimes are going to be kicked up to the federal government," he said. "We hope they are already ready to pounce down on Krieg Butler like they’ve pounced on other citizens in Columbus."

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Sinzae Reed's family questioning why no murder charges filed in case