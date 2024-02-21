Sioux Falls advances ordinance that would prevent standing in some medians

The Sioux Falls City Council advanced an ordinance Tuesday evening that would prohibit pedestrians from standing, sitting or staying on a median at a number of intersections throughout the city.

The proposal, sponsored by Councilor Curt Soehl, doesn't mention panhandling, but labels it as a pedestrian safety issue.

At the same time, Soehl's example when discussing the ordinance last week was "So if you drive by and see me with a sign that says, 'Ban the designated hitter,' that would be considered illegal."

The ordinance includes statistics about pedestrian injury and death, such as that a driver traveling at 30 miles per hour who hits a pedestrian has a 45% chance of seriously injuring them or killing them, according to a 2021 study from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The ordinance notes that these intersections have speed limits of 30 miles per hour or higher, lack pedestrian facilities and have a median that is less than 6 feet wide.

Soehl pointed that out last week, noting there were no areas downtown that would be affected by the ordinance. And at the council meeting, he assured councilors it had been "washed and rinsed by the attorney's office."

Addressing panhandling within the city has been a challenge in recent years. While stepping into traffic to accept money — or holding up traffic to give someone money — is illegal, simply holding a sign in a public place to ask for money is not a crime, and is protected under free speech regulations.

More: Police ask Sioux Falls residents to stop giving money to panhandlers at busy intersections

Authorities, including members of the Sioux Falls Police Department and Mayor Paul TenHaken have, however, encouraged the public to instead donate to charitable organizations. A similar sentiment has been expressed on signs the city has put up at some intersections in the past.

The ordinance says the 16 intersections below are not an exhaustive list of those in the city that would be affected, but says that it would "at a minimum" affect them.

Marion Road at I-90

Cliff Avenue at I-90

Veterans Parkway at I-90

Rice Street and Veterans Parkway

Benson Road at I-29

Maple Street at I-29

Algonquin Street and Minnesota Avenue

Russell Street and Westport Avenue

Russell Street and Western Avenue

Russell Street and Prairie Avenue

Rice Street at I-229

Madison Street at I-29

Madison Street and Veterans Parkway

12th Street at I-29

10th Street at I-229

26th Street at I-29

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: New ordinance would prevent standing on some medians in Sioux Falls