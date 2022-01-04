The Sioux Falls area had 7 homicides in 2021. Here's where each case stands

After a record-breaking 13 homicides in 2020, the number of homicides in Sioux Falls decreased in 2021.

It took five months before the first two homicides were reported via a fatal car crash in eastern Sioux Falls. A few months later, the first fatal shooting was reported.

Seven people died in Sioux Falls through a combination of car crashes, gun violence, and domestic violence in 2021, police said. Those deaths resulted in the arrest of five individuals. One homicide has still not resulted in any arrests. Another case ended with the main suspect killed by officers.

The police department's list of seven homicides does not include a police officer shooting and killing a suspect in a triple stabbing. The Department of Criminal Investigation ruled that shooting was justified.

Here's a recap of the lives lost to homicides in Sioux Falls during 2021 and where the cases stand:

Victims: Javier Velasquez, Pascal Niyonkuru, May 8

Tayten Christopher Stebbins, 23, of Sioux Falls, was charged in connection to the death of two people after running a red light on East Arrowhead Parkway and hitting a vehicle they were riding in, according to court documents.

His charges include two counts of first degree manslaughter, two counts of vehicular homicide, three counts of vehicular battery, three counts of aggravated assault and DUI, according to court documents.

Javier Velasquez

Stebbins was estimated to be going 115 mph at the time of impact as he hit a turning Chrysler Sebring.

The Chrysler Sebring driven by Javier Velasquez, 17, of Brandon, and his passenger, Pascal Niyonkuru, 20, of Sioux Falls, along with two other passengers was estimated to be going around 23 mph at the time of the collision, according to prior reporting by the Argus Leader.

Tayten Christopher Stebbins

Velasquez and Niyonkuru were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other passengers in the Chrysler were hospitalized as well as Stebbins and his passenger from the Subaru.

His urine sample the night of the crash tested positive for marijuana, cocaine and benzodiazepines, according to court documents.

Story continues

Stebbins is currently out of jail as he awaits his trial after posting a $50,000 bond through a bondsman, according to court documents.

More: East Arrowhead Sioux Falls fatal crash suspect posts bail, released from jail

Pascal Niyonkuru

Victim: Dillion Montileaux-Trevino, Aug. 17

Asher Wayne Parks, 18, of Sioux Falls, was arrested for the shooting death of 19-year-old Dillion Montileaux-Trevino on Aug. 17.

He's charged with first- and second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, aggravated assault and attempted robbery, according to court documents.

A pile of photos from throughout Dillon Trevino's childhood are stacked together on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Trevino's family home in Sioux Falls. Photos span from birth to his early teenage years.

The shooting occurred at the victim's house after he and his mother agreed to let Parks spend the night. The victim's mother told the Argus Leader her son was shot with his own gun and tried to step in-between her and Parks to protect her.

A jury trial is scheduled for Parks on March 14.

Earlier: 'Mom, I love you': Sioux Falls mother mourns 19-year-old son who was shot and killed in front of her.

Family and friends of Dillion Trevino gather on the porch for a picture while supporting each other after Trevino's murder less than two days prior on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at the family home in Sioux Falls.

Victim: Christopher Mousseaux, October 14

Jeff Pour, 28, and Steven Tuopeh, 26, were both charged in the stabbing and eventual death of Christopher Mousseaux outside The Banquet in downtown Sioux Falls on Oct. 14.

Police said the victim suffered serious cuts to the head. Surveillance footage from the area shows the victim and suspects having a discussion before walking away. Court documents for Tuopeh note Mousseaux was kicked and hit with brass knuckles.

Both men face second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter charges for their actions.

Their jury trial is scheduled to start on March 21.

Victim: James Robert McCord, Oct. 28

Elwood Joseph Dwyer, Jr., 52, was identified as the suspect in a triple-stabbing by his victims, a 6-year-old boy, a 33-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man at about 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 28.

A standoff ensued at a home at Garfield Avenue near 12th and 13th Streets when police went looking for Dwyer after the victims drove themselves to the hospital.

Following over an hour of negotiation, Dwyer exited the house with a knife in his hand and "charged" toward police, according to prior reporting by the Argus Leader. Police fired shots that struck and killed Dwyer.

More: What we know about triple stabbing where Sioux Falls police, sheriff's deputy shot and killed suspect.

The 70-year-old victim, later identified as James Robert McCord, died of the injuries sustained from the stabbing on Nov. 9, according to Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens.

Crime scene tape surrounds the block between 12th and 13th Streets on Garfield Avenue after a police-involved shooting on Thursday, October 28, 2021, in Sioux Falls.

Victim: Garang Hakim Aluong, Nov. 7

A popular late-night destination in Sioux Falls became a homicide scene after an undisclosed amount of gunshots that were fired off killed Garang Hakim Aluong, 37, and injured two other men.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. outside Giliberto's Mexican Taco Shop in downtown Sioux Falls. More than 40 people were gathered outside when two groups started arguing before the shooting happened.

More: What we know about weekend shooting near downtown Sioux Falls.

As of late December 2021, no charges have been made in connection to Aluong's death, but a 20-year-old was arrested after almost running over a police officer while fleeing the scene.

The court documents for Isaac Wali, 20, state he was "present" and "involved" in the shooting at Giliberto's, but don't go into detail about how.

The Nov. 7 homicide is the only one that has yet to be solved in Sioux Falls for 2021.

Police crime tape surrounds Giliberto's at 16th and Minnesota on Sunday morning after "several" people in the area of the business.

Victim: Daxton Castimore, Nov. 27

Dylan Castimore, 22, called 911 on Nov. 27 saying his baby was coughing up blood and not breathing, according to court documents.

Police responded to an apartment on the 3400 block of North Fourth Avenue and found the infant not breathing and not conscious. Eight-week-old Daxton Castimore was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Days later, his father Dylan Castimore was charged with his death.

"The injuries were very extensive and would shock most people," said Lt. Terrance Matia of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

More: Father of 8-week-old arrested for murder in Sioux Falls, police say.

Dylan Castimore was arrested Tuesday morning.

The Minnehaha County coroner determined Daxton Castimore's death was caused by a skull fracture caused by an assault and a contributing factor of death was a lacerated liver, resulting in homicide, according to court documents.

The baby had several injuries including several broken ribs, a black eye and bruising, the documents state. Dylan Castimore was keeping watch over the baby as his partner was at work.

He's currently awaiting trial and housed at the Minnehaha County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls lost 7 lives to homicide in 2021. Here's what to know.