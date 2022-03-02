Sioux Falls Area Humane Society sues man for $58K to care for 48 malnourished dogs

Mar. 1—OLIVET, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society has filed a lawsuit against an Olivet man after he was convicted on two counts of animal abuse but had 46 other counts dismissed.

Damond Baldwin, 40, of rural Olivet, was charged in October 2021 with 48 counts of animal abuse, keeping a place for use/sale of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after a search warrant brought the conditions of his property to light.

Upon execution of a search warrant, authorities discovered 48 dogs and puppies and at least two deceased dogs. The animals were in various stages of starvation and being malnourished, and many of the dogs had "their ribs and bones showing through their skin," according to an affidavit.

On the day of Baldwin's arrest, the 48 dogs were impounded with the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. They assumed legal ownership of the animals on Nov. 29 following a court order.

According to the humane society's lawsuit, which was filed in Hutchinson County on Jan. 3, the organization incurred $58,178.10 in costs to care for the dogs — over $21,000 for board, over $15,000 for general medical expenses, over $4,500 for emergency medical care and over $17,000 in labor.

The Nov. 29 court order requires Baldwin to reimburse the humane society for those costs, as well as any costs incurred by Hutchinson County — though the county has not released a figure.

On Feb. 11, Caley Harr, a humane officer with the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society, filed paperwork with the court seeking judgment that Baldwin also pay nearly $1,200 in accrued interest.

Baldwin was served with the affidavit the same day via first-class mail, but has yet to enter any form of denial against the lawsuit. A default hearing is set to take place in Hutchinson County on March 7.

Though the civil case is ongoing, Baldwin's criminal case has been closed.

As part of a plea deal, Baldwin was convicted on two counts of animal abuse, while the other 46 counts were dismissed. Miscellaneous drug charges were also dismissed. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail — all of which were credited for time served — and ordered to pay court fees totaling just under $600.

Three other criminal cases do remain open, according to a search of Baldwin's criminal record in South Dakota.

In Davison County, he's due to appear for a status hearing on March 15 regarding a citation for grand theft he received in September 2021, while in Hanson County, a jury trial has been scheduled to begin April 4 involving felony drug charges. He's also wanted by authorities in Oglala Lakota County for failure to appear at a 2011 court date regarding a drug charge.

Baldwin is not being held in a corrections facility, and resides at his home in rural Olivet.