Sioux Falls authorities in standoff with woman who may be armed

Authorities have closed down a portion of one of Sioux Falls' main roads as they try to navigate a standoff with a woman who made statements about having a weapon.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said deputies with the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office tried to serve a warrant to a woman in her 40s, at about 11 a.m. Thursday near the 400 block of North Holly Avenue, when they determined she was inside a residence.

An active scene where police are navigating a standoff with a woman who is possibly armed on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 at West 12th Street & Holly Avenue in Sioux Falls.

"She made some comments about having a weapon and threatening to harm other people that were inside," Clemens said, leading the sheriff's office to call for assistance from SFPD, which dispatched a SWAT team along with negotiators.

Clemens said an adult and a child have since left the home, though he had no details on how that occurred.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens walks back to the SWAT truck after speaking to press on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 near West 12th Street & Holly Avenue in Sioux Falls.

"We believe she is the only one left in the home at this point in time," Clemens said.

Clemens said he had no information on the type of weapon the woman claimed to have, nor whether she is confirmed to have one, but that West 12th Street had been closed from South Lincoln Avenue to South Western Avenue out of an "abundance of caution."

An active scene where police are navigating a standoff with a woman who is possibly armed on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 at West 12th Street & Holly Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Clemens said the woman's warrants include domestic aggravated assault, protection order or no contact violations and possession of a controlled substance.

Clemens said negotiators continue to work with the woman. He also said situations like these usually lead to police evacuating the houses close to the active threat and that very well may have been done, but he had no confirmation on that yet.

"The whole goal of this is for her to come out, to turn herself in, have no incidents and everything ending peacefully," he said.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

