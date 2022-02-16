Sioux Falls Council approves property tax refund program for owners older than 65

Trevor J. Mitchell, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
The Sioux Falls City Council approved two ordinances creating and funding a program that would refund property taxes for some elderly and disabled residents in the city.

The program, which could refund up to $500 of a municipal property tax bill, was approved in a 7-0 vote Tuesday evening, alongside an ordinance appropriating $200,000 to the fund, both of which were sponsored by Councilors Curt Soehl and Pat Starr.

Property owners older than 65 or with disabilities would need to qualify for the state's "Assessment Freeze for the Elderly & Disabled" program in order to receive the refund, and would be automatically enrolled if so. A total of 443 Sioux Falls residents are currently enrolled in the state program.

The refunds would be paid in a single sum on or before March 31 of each year, and once the program enters its second year, recipients cannot be delinquent on their previous year's property taxes.

