Sioux Falls crash involving school bus leaves 50-year-old dead early Wednesday

Prerana Sannappanavar, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
The Sioux Falls Police Department has stated a fatal crash, involving a school bus and a pedestrian, took place approximately 7:35 a.m. Wednesday on Garfield Avenue.

Authorities say the school bus was traveling on West 12th Street and took a left onto Garfield Avenue to go south, when a 50-year-old man who was crossing along was struck by the bus.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and specific details are yet to be found.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: School bus crash in Sioux Falls leaves 50-year-old dead Wednesday

