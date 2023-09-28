Sioux Falls dance coach arrested for allegedly sending illicit Snapchat photos to minor

A Sioux Falls man was charged Thursday with 10 counts of soliciting a minor, according to court records.

Kevin Thongvanh, 30, is alleged to have sent illicit Snapchat photos of himself to a 15-year-old girl between September 2020 and September 2023, according to court documents.

The victim met Thongvanh at Champion Legacy Dance Academy, where he was her dance coach, according to court documents.

Police scheduled an interview with Thongvanh on Tuesday but he failed to show up and did not answer phone calls, according to court documents. He was arrested Wednesday and is currently in the Minnehaha County Jail with a $100,000 bond. He is set to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

It's unclear if Thongvanh is still employed with Champion Legacy. The dance academy wasn't immediately available for comment.

